"This Is A Slight To Me" Kevin Durant Claps Back On Twitter

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 4 days ago

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant commented on a post on Twitter on Wednesday evening. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics . The Celtics are now playing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday evening, I asked people on Twitter to give me the name of an NBA player and I would give them my take on that player.

One NBA fan said Kevin Durant, and I gave my opinion on Durant.

My tweet: "@KDTrey5 is in the top 3 one-on-one players to ever play the game"

The two-time NBA Champion then commented on my opinion of him.

Durant's response: "This is a slight to me"

Durant had another excellent season, but the Nets had their year come to a very disappointing end as they got swept by the Boston Celtics (who are now in the NBA Finals) in the first-round.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
FastBreak on FanNation

You Won't Believe Who Worked Out For The Bucks

The NBA Finals are currently going on between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, but the NBA Draft will also take place at the end of the month. According to Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Shareef O'Neal has workouts coming up with the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards (he's also already worked out for the Milwaukee Bucks).
fadeawayworld.net

BIG3 Founder Ice Cube Takes A Shot At The NBA: "The NBA Hasn't Been The Nicest To The BIG3... We Know Privately There's Things Done Behind The Scenes."

The BIG3 league was founded back in 2017 to much fanfare by musician and actor Ice Cube, along with Jeff Kwatinetz. It consisted mostly of retired NBA pros to go with some international players, and the league gained quite the fan following as well. The next season is set to commence in the coming week and Ice Cube recently spoke about how the NBA doesn't seem to have embraced his league all that well.
