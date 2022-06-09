ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Williams leaving 'The Sports Fanatics' radio show and KXnO station

By Dargan Southard, Des Moines Register
 5 days ago
Des Moines' sports radio scene will sound a little different now.

Chris Williams, longtime co-host of "The Sports Fanatics" on KXnO, is leaving the Des Moines radio station, he announced Thursday.

Williams has co-hosted "The Sports Fanatics" with Ross Peterson for the last seven-plus years. The show is broadcast locally in Des Moines on 1460 AM and 106.3 FM weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"When I was attending journalism school at Iowa State in the mid 2000s, my dream was to one day host a sports talk show on the iconic 1460 KXnO," Williams wrote in his farewell post. "For the last seven-plus years, I have had the privilege to live this dream. A lot has changed since then. I now have two beautiful daughters Cami (7) and Elyse (2), who I love more than I knew was even possible. Ross Peterson was my friend. He is now a brother who will be family forever.

"I recently made the decision to leave KXnO as a daily host to focus on my young family. The 3-6 time slot is an honor to fill, but also takes a major toll on family when you have young kids (especially when you have aspirations to be the best little league softball coach in the metro). I leave KXnO excited to be a better husband, son, friend and human being."

More Cyclone news:Urbandale's Kai Black to Iowa State football: Breaking down impact of the WR's commitment

Williams has been a notable local sports media figure for some time, also serving as the publisher of CycloneFanatic.com since 2009. Williams has been a recognizable voice on the Cyclone Radio Network as well, having hosted the Iowa State football postgame show while assisting with women's basketball coverage. Williams is also the president of 712Media.

Dargan Southard covers Iowa and UNI athletics, recruiting and preps for the Des Moines Register, HawkCentral.com and the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Email him at msouthard@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Dargan_Southard.

