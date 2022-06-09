ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

Authorities identify man shot and killed by Davenport police officer

By Philip Joens, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhWVZ_0g5lCX6T00

A man killed early Wednesday morning by a Davenport Police Department officer after an exchange of gunfire has been identified.

Jason James Morales, 45, of Davenport died early Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office. At about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday a Davenport Police Department officer responded to a Casey's convenience store because of a report a man was tampering with an air conditioner, according to a news release from the department.

Morales had outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to the Davenport release, which continued to say a "physical confrontation ensued" and gunshots were exchanged between the man and the officer.

Morales was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The officer, who has also not been identified, sustained non-life-threatening injuries; he was placed on administrative leave per department policy.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting. Once the investigation is complete the officer's name will be released, according to a news release.

Comments / 2

Related
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Abingdon pair found dead, died of gunshot wounds

WGIL reported on Friday about a male and female found dead in Abingdon in a residence on Snapp St. Knox County Coroner Mark Thomas on Monday said that the two deceased individuals died of gunshots. Coroner Thomas pronounced 33-year-old Ellen Renee Penn and 35-year-old Ryan Matthew Stromson dead at the...
ABINGDON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Police: Suspect passed out at intersection had stolen gun, marijuana

A 43-year-old Moline man faces multiple charges after police say they found him passed out at an intersection with a gun and marijuana in a running Camaro. Barry Hubbard Jr. faces felony charges of felon in control of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense; and serous misdemeanor charges of person negligible to carry dangerous weapons, operating while under the influence – first offense and fourth-degree theft, court documents say.
DAVENPORT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
ABINGDON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Criminal Investigation#Violent Crime
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Shooting investigation on Rockford’s Johnston Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a gunman behind a Sunday morning shooting. It happened around 11:30 a.m. on Johnston Avenue, just southwest of Auburn and Central. The victim is expected to be okay. Investigators went door-to-door, asking neighbors if they saw anything. According to police, witnesses said they saw two men […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KCJJ

Wapello man charged with stalking Iowa City woman

A Wapello man faces a number of charges after allegedly casing a woman’s residence, attempting to break in, and threatening to kill her. Police say the incident occurred around 10:30 Sunday night. 22-year-old Hector Villagrana reportedly attempted to break into the woman’s Taft Avenue residence using a lock-picking tool. The woman had received text messages from Villagrana beforehand indicating that he planned to break in and assault her and anyone else who was with her.
WAPELLO, IA
ourquadcities.com

3 transported from scene after head-on crash Monday afternoon

Three people were transported to the hospital after a head-on crash shortly after 3 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Iroquois Drive, Davenport. We do not know the extent of injuries to the passengers in either vehicle. Lincoln Avenue was blocked off for some time while crews worked to clear the scene.
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two men shot in Rockford drive-by

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two men, who were leaving a business on 15th Avenue early Sunday morning, were shot when gunmen drove by and opened fire. Rockford Police say the shooting happened in the 400 block of 15th Avenue but did not specify which business the men were leaving. The victims, 30 and 31 years […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KCJJ

Chronic trespasser accused of threatening to shoot Iowa City Police officers

A chronic trespasser faces charges that she threatened to shoot Iowa City Police officers. 29-year-old Porscha Curry of the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community was trespassed from the 1st Avenue Hy-Vee last month after being accused of multiple thefts. Iowa City Police were called to the grocery store location again just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon after Curry allegedly became combative with security who asked her to leave. Curry was also forced to leave the store on Friday, when security told her the next time they saw her they were calling the police.
KCJJ

Man arrested after allegedly assaulting live in girlfriend

A domestic incident in Iowa City early Sunday morning led to the arrest of a Johnston man. Arrest reports indicate the incident involved 30-year-old Joshua Thompson and the woman he lives with on East Court Street around 3:30 am. Thompson and the woman were in an argument when he allegedly knocked her to the ground, straddled her and put both hands around her throat. The victim reported that she was unable to breathe and felt like she was going to lose consciousness.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

IC man arrested in Lone Tree burglary case

An Iowa City man with a history of burglary charges has been arrested after the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says he broke into a Lone Tree residence last year. 33-year-old Dustin Haigh of Sycamore Street was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 6:00 Saturday night. Security video allegedly shows Haigh entering a residence on North Devoe Street multiple times just after 10am on October 16th. Witnesses report seeing Haigh removing several bags of items near the alleged victim’s home at the time of the reported thefts.
LONE TREE, IA
977wmoi.com

ISP and Knox County Major Crime Task Force Assisting with Death Investigation in Abingdon

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a residence in the 200 block of North Snapp Street in Abingdon, Illinois. One male and one female victim were found deceased on scene. The Knox County Major Crimes unit has been activated. The investigation remains open and ongoing. No further information will be disseminated at this time.
ABINGDON, IL
KCJJ

Central Iowa man arrested after one-vehicle crash near Cosgrove

A one-vehicle accident near Cosgrove has led to the arrest of a central Iowa man. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a car in a ditch near the intersection of IWV Road and Greencastle Avenue just before 10:30 Saturday night. A good Samaritan made contact with the driver…later identified as 37-year-old Christopher Cole of Windsor Heights…and said they believed he was intoxicated.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Scenes in Winnebago County

Multiple officers were on scene at the Jack’s Smoke Shop in Machesney Park. Unknown what happened, Call logs show this as an “In Progress”. In the past the following types of calls have been labeled as “in progress”. Murders, shootings, stabbing, robberies, agg. assault, Kidnappings, Battery, etc…
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Troopers: 2 found dead in Abingdon home

ABINGDON, Ill. (KWQC) - An investigation is underway after two people were found dead in an Abingdon home. Around 8 a.m. Friday, the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 was requested by Abingdon Police Chief Rick Pecsi to assist with a death investigation at a home in the 200 block of North Snapp Street.
ABINGDON, IL
qctoday.com

Three injured when car crashes at German American Heritage Center

Three people were injured early Sunday when the Chevrolet Impala they were riding in crashed at the German American Heritage Center & Museum, damaging the center and some of its contents. The crash occurred at 1:46 a.m. The center is located at 712 W. 2nd Street, on the northwest corner...
KCJJ

Dog poop dispute leads to alleged hammer attack, arrest of Tiffin man

A dispute over dog poop allegedly escalated to a physical assault, leading to the arrest of a Tiffin man. 58-year-old Jeffrey Serum was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 4pm Friday. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says just before 7:30pm on May 4th Serum threatened to assault a downstairs neighbor in his Kimberlite Street condominium over dog poop being thrown up onto his balcony. The alleged victim, who had just arrived home from work, claimed he didn’t do it. After the man entered his condo, Serum allegedly came downstairs and beat on the man’s door and deadbolt lock with a hammer. Damage is estimated at over $300.
TIFFIN, IA
KWQC

Firefighters respond to weekend fire at Bettendorf home

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - No one is hurt after a fire broke-out Saturday afternoon. According to Bettendorf fire crews in a media release, crews were called to the 5100 block of Century Heights Avenue at about 3:30 p.m.. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and the fire in the basement. There was one occupant home at the time the fire broke-out but that person was already outside when the first firefighters arrived on scene.
BETTENDORF, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy