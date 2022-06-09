ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Crosstown Shootout fan experience kicks off this summer

By Adam Baum, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGtsK_0g5lCTZZ00

The Crosstown Collaborative , an ongoing partnership between players from the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University, will debut a unique weekend this summer dedicated to exclusive experiences with the current men's basketball teams.

It will take place July 15-17 at Fifth Arena and Cintas Center.

Throughout the weekend, players from both teams will make appearances and participate at a private golf outing, an adult basketball fantasy experience, the Prasco basketball impact camp at the Dudley Taft Boys & Girls Club with celebrity host Kane Brown, and the Skyline Chili Fan Fest Alumni Game featuring former players from both universities.

More: Former UC coach Bob Huggins opens up about HOF, retirement, facing XU, UC's move to Big 12

More: Hawaii transfer WR Nick Mardner looks to help Cincinnati Bearcats continue winning run

More: CB Daeh McCullough, 4-star recruit from Class of 2023, commits to Cincinnati Bearcats

Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to take part in on-court activities, take photos with players and receive autographs.

“I can’t wait for this experience. Connecting with our fans on a personal level, on and off the court, is truly an experience, and a big reason why I came to Cincinnati,” UC guard David DeJulius said in a press release.

More: West Virginia-Xavier game moved to Dec. 3 to avoid Bengals-Chiefs conflict

More: 'I wanted to coach.' Adam Cohen's journey to becoming Xavier's associate head coach

More: 'This is what I'm supposed to do.' Meet new Xavier assistant David Miller

Xavier forward Zach Freemantle added, “Taking this rivalry and putting it towards a good, and fun cause, will be incredible. Engaging with our fans is part of the Xavier tradition.”

The highly anticipated Skyline Chili Fan Fest Alumni Game will showcase former players from both universities. Feature alumni include Troy Caupain, Jacob Evans, Tre Scott, Trevon Bluiett, JP Macura, Dee Davis, and Mark Lyons.

Registration and more information for the Basketball Fantasy Experience is available at CrosstownCollab.com.

Tickets for the alumni game are available at CrosstownCollab.com/Tickets

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: The Crosstown Shootout fan experience kicks off this summer

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Hawaii State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Evans
Person
Bob Huggins
Person
Dee Davis
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Trevon Bluiett
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
467K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy