Megan O'Keefe, Edgewater councilwoman since 2018, resigns; city seeks replacement

By Brenno Carillo, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 5 days ago
EDGEWATER — Megan O’Keefe resigned from her seat on the Edgewater City Council, the city announced on its Facebook page late Tuesday. She will be relocating to a nearby city.

O’Keefe was elected in August 2018 via special election to serve the remainder of an unexpired term vacated by councilman Dan Blazi, who also resigned due to relocation. O’Keefe qualified for the District 3 seat for the November 2018 election and ran unopposed.

“Councilwoman O’Keefe was an ardent supporter of the city’s EDGEfest special event series, particularly those events raising money for the Local School Scholarship Fund,” the city wrote. “She and her family participated in the Wreaths Across America event each winter that recognizes veterans in local cemeteries.”

The city also thanked O’Keefe for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While her term as a public servant has come to a close, she will remain a steadfast supporter of and an ambassador for the City of Edgewater,” the city wrote. “We thank her for her service and wish her well in her future endeavors.”

O’Keefe could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.

O'Keefe's term was due to end on Dec. 5, 2022. To complete the remainder of O’Keefe’s term, the City Council is seeking applicants from her district (District 3). Applications are available on the City Council’s website cityofedgewater.org/citycouncil.

To qualify, applicants must meet two criteria:

  • You must be a registered voter in Volusia County.
  • You must be a qualified elector of the city and shall have resided within the city for not less than one year and shall be a resident of District 3 on the date that person qualifies for appointment.

Applications must be submitted to the city clerk no later than 4 p.m. on June 22, 2022, along with a copy of a driver’s license and voter registration card. The City Council will review the applications and make the appointment at its July 11 meeting, according to the city.

