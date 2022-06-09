ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Obituary & Services: David Delano Doll

Cover picture for the articleDavid Delano Doll, 62, passed away unexpectedly on June 7, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was born July 13, 1959, in Cameron, Missouri to John Sr. and Anna (Sparks) Doll. He was a farmer, a USMC Veteran, contractor co-owner, and operator, with Atlas Systems...

kttn.com

Celebration of Life: Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation, he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty-four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of the Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Celebration of Life: Lowell Jay Littrell

Lowell Jay Littrell, son of Harold and Mona (Mitchell) Littrell, was born in Jefferson, Iowa on March 3, 1945. His family, including his older brother, Gary, resided in the Churdan, Iowa area throughout his childhood and early adult life. Lowell was a 1963 graduate of Paton-Churdan High School where he...
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Nina “June” Sowder

Nina “June” Sowder, age 97, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Morningside Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. June was born the daughter of Everett Otto and Helen Dora (Hedrick) Billups on June 12, 1925, in Mendon, Missouri. She was a 1943 graduate of Brunswick High School. She was united in marriage to Raymond Lee Sowder on September 22, 1962, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He preceded her in death on August 6, 2012. June worked as a machine operator at Boss Glove Factory in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. She then worked for the Chillicothe Constitution-Tribune. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. June enjoyed sewing, gardening, playing cards, camping, cooking, baking, and Bluegrass music. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Doris Marie Brownsberger

Doris Marie Brownsberger, 90, Bethany, MO (formerly of Kearney, MO) passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at a Gallatin nursing home. She was born on July 29, 1931, in Buffalo, Missouri the daughter of Roy and Nora (Smith) Todd. She was preceded in death by her husband, David on March...
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary: Glenda Allnutt Glidewell

Glenda Allnutt Glidewell, a 72-year-old Gallatin, MO resident, passed away at 2:15 a.m., Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, MO. A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date at Campground Cemetery near Osgood. Memorial donations are suggested to either Children’s Mercy or Wounded Warriors Project and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
GALLATIN, MO
kttn.com

Authorities arrest Kansas City man in connection with multiple arson cases in Caldwell County

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a Kansas City man for his alleged in connection with the investigation of fires one month ago. According to Sheriff Mitchell Allen, officers from Caldwell County, with the assistance of the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, arrested 27-year-old Harold Edwards Junior Friday evening June 10th.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two injured when SUVs collide on curve west of Bethany

Two drivers were injured when their vehicles collided on a curve Monday afternoon two miles west of Bethany. Thirty-seven-year-old Lidia Hart of Bethany received moderate injuries and was taken by an ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital. The other driver, 23-year-old Ofir Tau of St. Joseph, received minor injuries and declined treatment at the scene.
BETHANY, MO
kttn.com

Kirksville motorcycle rider ejected from bike after striking fence post

The operator of a motorcycle was injured in a crash on Sunday morning eight miles northwest of Kirksville. Twenty-five-year-old Anthony Sanders of Kirksville received serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia. The eastbound motorcycle ran off the left side of Connelsville Road in rural Adair County, struck...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Two from Rolla injured after pickup strikes rear of military vehicle in Macon County

Two Rolla residents were hurt late Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck hit the rear of a slow-moving military vehicle in southern Macon County. The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Patrick Johnston, was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. An eleven-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the pickup, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with moderate injuries. The operator of the multi-purpose military vehicle, 29-year-old Brandon John of Independence, was not reported hurt.
MACON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

TMU customers in Trenton lose power multiple times on Monday

Trenton Municipal Utility customers in the southern and western parts of Trenton experienced power outages Monday afternoon. Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glen Briggs said the first outage lasted 27 minutes. Power went out at least four different times for TMU customers. The situation caused KTTN and KGOZ radio to...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Patrol arrests Livonia woman on DWI and drug allegations

An arrest in Putnam County Monday night resulted in a woman taken to jail. Thirty-eight-year-old Sherri Veach of Livonia has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs, felony possession of a controlled substance listed as methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Veach was taken on a 24-hour hold...
PUTNAM COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Report shows how broadband adoption will help grow rural economies

A recent analysis shows how expansion and adoption of internet services in three northwestern Missouri counties could help grow their economies in the decade ahead. The report, “Economic Benefits of Expanding Broadband in Missouri: Atchison, Gentry, and Worth Counties,” makes the case for public and private investment in rural broadband, said Alan Spell, assistant extension professor in agricultural and applied economics at the University of Missouri.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Three-vehicle crash on Highway 169 injures Cameron woman

A Cameron woman was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Buchanan County on Friday morning, June 10th in which two Gower residents were injured. The Highway Patrol reports the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 71-year-old Russell Plummer of Gower, sustained moderate injuries, and his passenger, 70-year-old Diana Plummer of Gower, received serious injuries. The Plummers were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Building and pickup a total loss after fire on LIV 237

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports an outbuilding and a pickup truck are total losses as the result of a fire on Friday night, June 10th. Firefighters used 6,500 gallons of water to extinguish the fire at 7704 LIV 237. The owner was listed as Richard Lavature and no injuries were...
CHILLICOTHE, MO

