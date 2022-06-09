Girl, 17, shot and killed in Newark, officials say

A standoff at a house in Beverly closed a nearby school and led to the arrest of a man. The standoff involving a SWAT team started at 6:30 a.m. and ended around 9 a.m. when a child walked out of the house while being accompanied by a police officer, according to 6abc.com. A man then exited the home and was taken into custody, the television station said.

BEVERLY, NJ ・ 49 MINUTES AGO