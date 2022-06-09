ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl, 17, shot and killed in Newark, officials say

By Jeff Goldman
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
A 17-year-old was killed Wednesday night in a shooting in Newark, authorities said. Nyasia Peppers, of Newark, was shot on the 100 block of Goodwin Avenue sometime before...

