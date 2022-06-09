ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nearly 1 million books being delivered to students across Tennessee

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzSLu_0g5lAyoO00

Nearly 1 million books will be delivered to Tennessee homes this summer through the first statewide K-3 book delivery program.

The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation partnered with 146 school districts and charter schools to deliver these books.

This program was built to combat summer learning loss and support student learning in their homes. The state reported that only 32% of Tennessee third graders are able to read proficiently, which is a 16% decline since 2019.

And according to the Tennessee Department of Education, Tennessee ranks 31st in the country in fourth grade reading proficiency.

Those children who are enrolled in a participating school district are signed up to receive them, unless a caregiver chose to opt them out.

Comments / 1

Related
wgnsradio.com

$1-Million USDA Grant Helps Tennessee's Poor

(TENNESSEE) The Volunteer State has received a $1-million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that will help supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with emergency food at no cost. Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said, “We are committed to participating in work that supplies healthy food...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee#K 3#Literacy Foundation
wvlt.tv

Tenn. woman dies at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (WVLT) - A Tennessee woman died after falling into the Colorado River, according to the Grand Canyon National Park officials. Park authorities said the woman, identified as Sheetal Patel, 47, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when the Colorado River’s current caught her.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WAPT

Mississippi COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, along with hospitalizations. "I'm seeing several cases per week of people calling in saying, 'Hey, I just tested positive,'" Dr. Mark Horne said. Data posted on the Mississippi State Department of Health's website shows an upward trend...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Toni Koraza

Kentucky to Face Concerning Food Shortages

Some 38 million Americans lack food security and can't predict when they'll eat their next meal. These numbers are staggeringly concerning, propelling food security as one of the top issues in America. In Kentucky, food shortages are an even bigger problem.
KENTUCKY STATE
earnthenecklace.com

John Martin Leaving WRCB Local 3 News: Where Is the Tennessee Anchor Going?

Tennessee residents were entertained by John Martin’s brand of reportage every morning. But that era has come to an end. John Martin announced he is leaving Local 3 News in Chattanooga. Naturally, WRCB viewers had questions about his departure. They want to know where he’s going next and if he’ll stay in Chattanooga. Martin recently celebrated a milestone in his personal life with his followers and viewers. And, he shared answers about his professional life, too.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Low-income housing complex raises rent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The cost of living keeps going up here in Tennessee, and some families don’t know what to do. North Lights Apartments, a new place for low-income tenants, is raising rent in August. Now some renters are wondering what to do. “I’m thinking restricted income. That’s...
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy