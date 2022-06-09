Nearly 1 million books being delivered to students across Tennessee

Nearly 1 million books will be delivered to Tennessee homes this summer through the first statewide K-3 book delivery program.

The Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation partnered with 146 school districts and charter schools to deliver these books.

This program was built to combat summer learning loss and support student learning in their homes. The state reported that only 32% of Tennessee third graders are able to read proficiently, which is a 16% decline since 2019.

And according to the Tennessee Department of Education, Tennessee ranks 31st in the country in fourth grade reading proficiency.

Those children who are enrolled in a participating school district are signed up to receive them, unless a caregiver chose to opt them out.