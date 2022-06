FULTON COUNTY, NY (WRGB) — There is a long road ahead for the " East Road Ten," Shih-Tzus dogs seized from an East Road property in the town of Ephratah last week. The Fulton County SPCA said the dogs' physical condition as well as the conditions in which they had lived for the better part of a year, "were as heartbreaking as they were infuriating."

