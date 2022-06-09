ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Governor Gordon is Taking Action to Develop Solutions for High Fuel Prices

By SVI Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. – Responding to surging gas and diesel prices, Governor Mark Gordon has announced the formation of a Gas and Diesel Price Working Group that will focus on ways to find relief for consumers feeling the pinch of rising fuel costs. The working group includes members of...

Wyoming COVID cases on the rise amid latest wave

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The latest COVID-19 wave washing over the U.S. is fueling a rise in cases across Wyoming, yet the death rate remains low, according to the latest data available. The average daily number of cases in Campbell County has reached 11.7, bringing the number of cases per...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Air Quality Alert Issued For Cheyenne, Laramie, SE Wyoming

An air quality alert has been issued for much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Wheatland, and Torrington, until 9 p.m. on Monday, June 13. The area is being flooded with smoke from the southwest. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne National Weather Service website:
CHEYENNE, WY
Areas in Montana respond to extensive flooding

The Stillwater County Sheriff and Coroner’s office announced Monday morning that the Roads and Bridges Department, law enforcement, and fire rescue have been deployed in several areas of the county. The towns of Nye, Fishtail, and Absarokee along the Stillwater River are experiencing substantial flooding. Voluntary evacuations from areas...
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
West Edge gets Re-Zoned

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In a continued effort to revitalize the west edge, the City of Cheyenne is working to re-zone properties in the district. Currently, the bulk of the area is zoned as industrial, but the city wants to make it mixed-use, meaning it can house commercial and residential properties.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming Democrat Gubernatorial Candidate Rex Wilde Focuses On Water

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Water is by far the most important natural resource in Wyoming, according to Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rex Wilde. As one of the headwater sources for the Columbia, Missouri, Colorado, North Platte and Snake rivers, Wilde believes Wyoming is not fairly compensated...
WYOMING STATE
Wyo attorney general: Licensing antler hunters likely illegal

The state of Wyoming likely lacks the authority to create a license system restricting nonresidents from gathering deer, elk and moose antlers in the spring, according to an attorney general opinion. A push to impose limits on out-of-staters has emanated from Sublette County and other reaches of western Wyoming, where...
WYOMING STATE
Tundra wildfire creeps closer toward Alaska Native community

A tundra wildfire continued to creep closer to an Alaska Native community in southwest Alaska, but mandatory evacuations have not been ordered, fire officials said Sunday. The East Fork fire was within 3.5 miles (5.6 kilometers) of St. Mary’s, a statement from Alaska Wildland Fire Information said. Even though...
Jeanette Ward announces WY HD57 State Rep Run: Help me KEEP WYOMING FREE

I came to Casper, Wyoming a political refugee from fascist Illinois. In my service there (2015-2019) as a School Board Member on the largest elected school board in Illinois (U-46), I defended parental rights against the transgender mob, politically biased textbooks, and race hustlers. I publicly exposed a fellow board member who said the American Flag was “nothing more than toilet paper” to her and who said I was the “21st century brand of the KKK”. I ran for State Senate in Illinois in 2020 and learned first-hand how the left converted the Covid scam into a weapon for institutionalized election theft. Losing a previously +9 Republican district by about 1700 votes, I lost VBM (vote by mail) in just ONE of the four counties in my district by roughly 8000 votes, where the clerk for that county didn’t bother to verify any of those VBM signatures. The straw that broke the camel’s back for our family was when one of our high-school daughters was threatened with out-of-school suspension for not wearing a mask. We were DONE with Illinois. I don’t want this for Wyoming. I am proud to be here.
CASPER, WY
Alaska votes by the numbers: How different regions voted in the June 11 special congressional primary

While Tara Sweeney, a Republican, won 54% of the northernmost regional vote in Alaska in District 40, there were just not that many votes cast so far — just 1,234 altogether in the special primary election to temporarily fill Alaska’s empty congressional seat. Over 108,000 votes were counted late Saturday night in the special mail-in-only election. That was her stronghold and even with similar results in next-door District 39, it was not enough for her to break into the top four in the special election, in spite of having the most money spent on her campaign and the independent expenditure group supporting her. Sweeney not making the top four was one of the bigger surprises in the election results from the June 11 special primary.
Wyoming motorcyclist killed in crash near Powell

POWELL, Wyo.-Authorities in Wyoming are investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist. On June 12, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 17 on Wyoming 294 north of Powell, Wyoming. Around 12:20 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a collision involving a motorcycle. A 2006 Harley Davidson was...
POWELL, WY
City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Juneteenth

CHEYENNE - The City of Cheyenne has announced their trash and recycle pick-up schedule in observation of Juneteenth which will occur on Monday, June 20th. Scheduled trash and recycle pick-up that day will instead take place Saturday, June 18th. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY

