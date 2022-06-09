Man convicted decades after Manatee County sexual battery, deputies say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Georgia man was arrested and extradited to Florida to face charges decades after authorities said he sexually battered a minor in Manatee County in the late 1990s.

Gregory Milton Laverne Johnson was convicted of sexual battery on a victim 12 years or older decades after the incident took place in May of 1998.

Over the course of 24 years, an investigation found that the 12-year-old victim was home alone while her babysitter and others went to Ybor City. While the girl was asleep, deputies said Johnson entered the girl’s bedroom and sexually battered her before he fled the scene.

When the babysitter returned, the girl was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where a sexual assault kit was completed.

In September 2019, FDLE reported a match between the DNA gathered from the victim and a qualifying offender, Gregory Milton Laverne Johnson Jr.

Johnson was arrested in Georgia and extradited to Florida to face charges.

“The State commends the victim in this case for her strength and composure,” said lead prosecutor, Assistant State Attorney Casey Cahall. “We are glad that justice was served and hope that this will bring closure and healing to the victim, who has waited 24 years for her attacker to be punished for the crime that he committed against her as a child. Thanks to scientific evidence and Law Enforcement efforts, our community is now safer.”

Johnson was sentenced to 14 years 3 months and 15 days in DOC. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

