COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Family and friends of a woman who was fatally shot last week came together for a balloon release to honor her life. Last Tuesday, Columbia police say Jasmine Gantt was at a home on Spalding Avenue, where she was arguing with a male acquaintance when the shooting occurred. Police say they detained the male at the scene and brought him to headquarters for questioning before he was released.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO