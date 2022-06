Authorities in Atlantic City say a 14-year-old who was wanted for his involvement in a shooting last month has been arrested and is facing an attempted murder charge. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, on the night of May 31st, officers responded to the first block of South Florida Avenue for a report of someone who had been shot. There, cops found a 29-year-old man from Atlantic City who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

