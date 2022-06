As Americans continue lifestyle changes made during the pandemic to include healthier choices, demand for fresh and frozen food continues to rise. According to the American Frozen Food Institute, frozen food sales were up 21% in 2020. Restaurants are changing their menus to include a variety of options tailored for every diet. Food grown and raised worldwide now has an avenue to reach more people than ever before. And that means what used to go out of season 30 years ago is now in season year-round with the ability to ship food from various climates.

