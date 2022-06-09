ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Here Are All 30 Peabody Award Winners For 2022

By Paul Grein
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Two music documentaries — Hulu’s Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) and PBS’s Mr. SOUL! – were among the 30 programs that received Peabody Awards in 2022.

Questlove directed Summer of Soul , a look at the unjustly overlooked 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. Melissa Haizlip directed Mr. Soul!, a fond look at her uncle, Ellis Haizlip, who was the creator, producer and host of the 1968-73 TV series Soul! . Alicia Keys presented the award to Summer of Soul . Morgan Freeman presented the award to Mr. Soul!

The 30 winners of the 82nd Annual Peabody Awards were named during a multi-day virtual celebration from June 6 through June 9. The winners were chosen unanimously by a board of 19 jurors from more than 1,200 entries submitted from television, streaming media, and podcasts/radio.

“Whether exposing injustice, detailing uncomfortable truths, or making us laugh uncontrollably, all of the winners demonstrated how to tell a compelling story,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody. “With an ongoing pandemic, political obstructionism, and senseless wars continuing to take and disrupt lives, these programs pushed past many obstacles to tell important stories that will stand the test of time. Peabody is proud to honor their incredible work.”

PBS led with six awards, followed by HBO/HBO Max with four, Netflix with three, and Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and The New York Times each with two. Additional winning networks and platforms include ABC, FX, KUSA, NBC News, NPR, Peacock, Rumble Strip, and VICE.

“Fresh Air with Terry Gross” was this year’s Institutional Award winner. Veteran journalist Dan Rather was named winner of the Peabody Career Achievement Award. Dozhd, also known as TV Rain, the independent Russian television channel blocked by state authorities for its coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, won the Peabody Award for Journalistic Integrity.

The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

To see video presentations and acceptances, go here .

Here’s a complete list of 2022 Peabody Award winners:

Institutional Winner

“Fresh Air with Terry Gross”

Career Achievement Award

Dan Rather

Peabody Award for Journalistic Integrity

TV Rain/Dozhd

Arts

Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Hulu / Searchlight Pictures / Onyx Collective)

Entertainment

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Dopesick (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Sort Of (CBC/HBO Max)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock and Channel 4)

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Documentary

Exterminate All the Brutes (HBO/HBO Max)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix)

In the Same Breath (HBO/HBO Max)

Mayor (PBS)

Mr. SOUL! (PBS)

My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Prime Video)

Philly D.A. (PBS)

A Thousand Cuts (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

Podcast/Radio

“Finn and the Bell” (Rumble Strip)

“Southlake” (NBC News)

“Throughline: Afghanistan: The Center of the World” (NPR)

News

“The Appointment” (ABC News)

“Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol” (The New York Times)

“Escaping Eritrea” (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

“January 6th Reporting” (PBS NewsHour)

“NBC Bay Area: ‘The Moms of Magnolia Street’ & ‘No Man’s Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System’” (NBC Bay Area)

“Politically Charged” (ABC15 Arizona)

“PRONE” (KUSA)

“‘So They Know We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza” (The New York Times)

“Transnational” (VICE News Tonight)

Children’s & Youth

City of Ghosts (Netflix)

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

YouTube Launches New Songwriters and Producers Hub

YouTube has launched a new page for songwriters, producers and their teams. Listed under the URL “Songwriters.YouTube,” the new hub was announced Monday (June 13) by YouTube’s manager of music publishing partnerships Eric Knapp during a panel at A2IM Indie Week in New York City. The songwriters...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Billboard

Rudy Giuliani’s Story Reimagined as an Opera in ‘Rudy! A Documusical’ at Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. A new documentary about Rudy Giuliani premiering at the Tribeca Festival weaves in musical performances to give the ups and downs of the man once commonly referred to as “America’s Mayor” an operatic flavor. Rudy! A Documusical, directed by Jed Rothstein, is in large part a sober, conventional analysis of the unlikely trajectory of Giuliani’s political life, from New York prosecutor, mayor and Sept. 11 hero to the pusher of bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election for then-President Donald Trump. But to fully convey the exaggerated highs and lows of Giuliani, Rothstein felt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Billboard

‘Very Real and Raw’: Jazz Visionary Roy Hargrove Focus of New ‘HARGROVE’ Documentary

Click here to read the full article. During a late-night moment in a hotel room while touring Mediterranean Europe in 2018, gifted jazz trumpeter Roy Hargrove is caught on camera poignantly performing the Jimmy Dorsey and Paul Mertz standard “I’m Glad There Is You.” During another moment at the end of the tour, the musician is surveying his sun-drenched surroundings from a hotel balcony in Italy while ruminating about his legendary career. “That’s what they pay you for really… getting there,” says a visibly tired Hargrove. “The music part’s easy.” Those are just two of the many compelling scenes comprising HARGROVE, the...
MOVIES
Billboard

2022 Tony Awards: Ariana DeBose Celebrates Broadway Inclusion and Diversity in Opening Monologue

Click here to read the full article. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose kicked off the 75th Tony Awards with a rousing mashup performance of songs from classic Tony-winning musicals such as Cabaret, Company, The Phantom of the Opera and Hair, while wearing a sequined outfit inspired by Michael Jackson, the subject of the 10-time-nominated musical MJ. “Let’s just say, for many of you it’s been a roller coaster,” DeBose said of the past two years in her opening monologue, noting that she was presiding over the first large scale, in-person Tony Awards ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic began. “I am so proud that the theater is becoming more reflective of the community who...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

This BTS Tribute Is Perfect for K-Pop Fans: Where to Get Tickets Before They’re Gone

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Need a fun way to celebrate BTS? Fever’s popular Candlelight series will feature the last of a special two-night performance honoring the K-pop superstars. The second installment of Candlelight K Pop: A Tribute to BTS will take place next Wednesday (June 22) at Ovation Square Long Beach, Calif (a BTS candlelight concert was also held at the same venue in May). Tickets...
LONG BEACH, CA
Billboard

Sony Music Publishing Partners With NEON16 & Tommy Mottola to Launch 22 Publishing

"Our goal is to create a platform for producers and songwriters to build their brand and their business to go beyond the music." Sony Music Publishing Latin has announced a partnership with NEON16 and music executive Tommy Mottola to support its newly-launched publishing company, 22 Publishing. The partnership aims to...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Pauli Murray
Person
Jeffrey Jones
Person
Terry Gross
Person
Bo Burnham
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Billboard

Taylor Swift Drops 11-Minute ‘Short Film’ Version of ‘All Too Well’ Song on Spotify & Apple Music

Click here to read the full article. Is 10 minutes of “All Too Well” just not enough “All Too Well” for you? Fans noticed that an 11-minute version of Taylor Swift‘s opus, with updated instrumentals and a retailored outro, was quietly made available to stream on Saturday (June 11) as the singer-songwriter-director screened and discussed her All Too Well short film at the Tribeca Festival in New York City. The newly released, cinematic version of “All Too Well,” officially titled “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” actually clocks in at 11 minutes, 26 seconds. The actual “10-minute” version...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kelly Rowland Joins Coldplay for Destiny’s Child’s ‘Independent Women’ in Atlanta

Click here to read the full article. Coldplay treated fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to a very special surprise on Saturday night (June 11) when they brought out the latest surprise guest on their Music of the Spheres world tour. “This is how it’s really done, this is true, professional brilliant music,” singer Chris Martin said as the band crowded onto the cozy mid-stadium satellite stage for a duet with Destiny’s Child member and solo star Kelly Rowland on DC’s “Independent Women Part 1.” “What’s up ATL?” Rowland said as she launched into the stripped-down, acoustic version of the song...
ATLANTA, GA
Billboard

Harry Styles Returns to U.K. Albums Chart Summit

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles checks back into top spot on the U.K. albums chart with Harry’s House (via Columbia), while Post Malone has the week’s highest debut with Twelve Carat Toothache. As it lifts 2-1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, Styles’ third studio album becomes the first title this year to score a second week at No. 1. According to the OCC, 21 different LPs have held top spot in 21 weeks so far in 2022. The highest number of unique leaders in a calendar year stands at 43, the charts company reports, a record set in...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

BTS Joined by Anderson .Paak on Drums for ‘Yet to Come’ During ‘Proof Live’: Watch

Click here to read the full article. BTS brought out a very special guest on Monday (June 13) during their “Proof Live” celebration. Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak slipped behind the drums in his now-signature bowl haircut and a cream-colored suit for a run through their new chilled-out R&B ballad “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).” With RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook chilling out on chairs in front of a full band jamming out on a desert-themed soundstage, the K-pop superstars rapped and sang their way through the tune — which includes a brief vocal nod to Kanye...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peabody Awards#Hbo Max#Hulu S Summer Of Soul#Pbs#Questlove#Hbo#Amazon Prime Video
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Bounces Back to No. 1 on Billboard 200

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti rebounds to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated June 18) for a second week on top (rising from No. 2), following its debut at No. 1 on the May 21 chart. After its chart-topping opening, the album sat in the No. 2 slot for the next three weeks. The set earned 137,000 equivalent album units (down 3%) in the U.S. in the week ending June 9, according to Luminate. Un Verano Sin Ti is the first album released in 2022 to exceed 100,000 equivalent album...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Climbs to No. 1 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs Chart

Click here to read the full article. Kate Bush hits No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts for the first time, as “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” crowns the June 18-dated surveys. “Hill” reigns with 29 million official U.S. streams, 2.4 million radio audience impressions (on reporters to Billboard‘s all-format Radio Songs chart) and 22,200 downloads sold, according to Luminate. Originally released in 1985, “Hill” continues to blossom into a streaming and sales juggernaut 37 years later, fueled by to its inclusion in the fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, which premiered...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard’s ChartStars Launches Hot 100 Pass

Click here to read the full article. Billboard launched a brand new benefits program Hot 100 Pass on Monday (June 13), which is exclusively available to members of the Billboard ChartStars community. The new program arrives on the heels of the recent launch of digital collectible platform ChartStars, which Billboard paired up with Universal Music Group to create music-focused collectibles; Unblocked is also on board as the NFT technology partner for ChartStars. The Hot 100 Pass is a digital collectible that will give its holders access to exclusive perks, which can include rewards to concerts and Billboard events, merchandise, an invitation...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
Billboard

Is Amazon Primed to Replace Pepsi as Super Bowl Halftime Sponsor?

WANTED: New sponsor for Super Bowl halftime show, with opportunity to replace Pepsi, which in late May pulled out of its 10-year $2 billion deal. OPPORTUNITY: Possible reach of over 100 million viewers and “the biggest opportunity in music and entertainment of the year,” according to Brian Feit, founding partner of marketing agency BMF.
NFL
Billboard

Selena Gomez Recalls Meeting Demi Lovato at ‘Barney’ Audition: ‘I’ll Never Forget It’

Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez sat down with The Hollywood Reporter‘s Awards Chatter podcast on Monday (June 13) to look back on Wizards of Waverly Place, her friendship with Demi Lovato and more. During the interview, the pop star also recalled her first audition for Barney, where she sat in an open call with 1,400 other kids. “Out of all those kids, they picked seven, and I happened to be one of them,” she remembered. Another of the seven young hopefuls was none other than Lovato, who would go on to become, at turns, Gomez’s best friend, rival...
MUSIC
Billboard

Katy Perry Kicks Off New Artist Workout Series for VR Fitness App Supernatural: Exclusive

Click here to read the full article. Supernatural, the subscription-based VR fitness app, is announcing the launch of the Supernatural Artist Series, with new Oculus-ready workouts choreographed to artist playlists, Billboard can exclusively reveal. Katy Perry’s music will kick off the monthly artist series, which will include multiple A-list artists joining the virtual reality app’s music catalog, and launch on June 27. “Music has always been an integral part of Supernatural, and since launch we’ve been dreaming of ways to empower our athletes to further connect with music from the artists they love,” says Chris Milk, Supernatural founder and CEO, in...
CELL PHONES
Billboard

George Ezra’s ‘Gold Rush Kid’ Heading For U.K. No. 1

Click here to read the full article. George Ezra should extend his U.K. streak to three-straight leaders with Gold Rush Kid (via Columbia), his third studio album. The English singer and songwriter’s latest LP leads the midweek chart, and is unlikely to be stopped on its path to the top. According to the OCC, Gold Rush Kid is outstripping its closest rival by four-to-one, and is almost certain to win the crown, equaling the efforts of 2014 debut Wanted on Voyage and 2018’s Staying at Tamara’s. Also new to the Official Chart Update is Chase & Status’s What Came Before (EMI), the electronic...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy