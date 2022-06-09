Here Are All 30 Peabody Award Winners For 2022

Click here to read the full article.

Two music documentaries — Hulu’s Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) and PBS’s Mr. SOUL! – were among the 30 programs that received Peabody Awards in 2022.

Questlove directed Summer of Soul , a look at the unjustly overlooked 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival. Melissa Haizlip directed Mr. Soul!, a fond look at her uncle, Ellis Haizlip, who was the creator, producer and host of the 1968-73 TV series Soul! . Alicia Keys presented the award to Summer of Soul . Morgan Freeman presented the award to Mr. Soul!

The 30 winners of the 82nd Annual Peabody Awards were named during a multi-day virtual celebration from June 6 through June 9. The winners were chosen unanimously by a board of 19 jurors from more than 1,200 entries submitted from television, streaming media, and podcasts/radio.

“Whether exposing injustice, detailing uncomfortable truths, or making us laugh uncontrollably, all of the winners demonstrated how to tell a compelling story,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody. “With an ongoing pandemic, political obstructionism, and senseless wars continuing to take and disrupt lives, these programs pushed past many obstacles to tell important stories that will stand the test of time. Peabody is proud to honor their incredible work.”

PBS led with six awards, followed by HBO/HBO Max with four, Netflix with three, and Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and The New York Times each with two. Additional winning networks and platforms include ABC, FX, KUSA, NBC News, NPR, Peacock, Rumble Strip, and VICE.

“Fresh Air with Terry Gross” was this year’s Institutional Award winner. Veteran journalist Dan Rather was named winner of the Peabody Career Achievement Award. Dozhd, also known as TV Rain, the independent Russian television channel blocked by state authorities for its coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, won the Peabody Award for Journalistic Integrity.

The Peabody Awards are based at the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia.

To see video presentations and acceptances, go here .

Here’s a complete list of 2022 Peabody Award winners:

Institutional Winner

“Fresh Air with Terry Gross”

Career Achievement Award

Dan Rather

Peabody Award for Journalistic Integrity

TV Rain/Dozhd

Arts

Summer of Soul (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Hulu / Searchlight Pictures / Onyx Collective)

Entertainment

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Dopesick (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Sort Of (CBC/HBO Max)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

We Are Lady Parts (Peacock and Channel 4)

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Documentary

Exterminate All the Brutes (HBO/HBO Max)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix)

In the Same Breath (HBO/HBO Max)

Mayor (PBS)

Mr. SOUL! (PBS)

My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Prime Video)

Philly D.A. (PBS)

A Thousand Cuts (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

Podcast/Radio

“Finn and the Bell” (Rumble Strip)

“Southlake” (NBC News)

“Throughline: Afghanistan: The Center of the World” (NPR)

News

“The Appointment” (ABC News)

“Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol” (The New York Times)

“Escaping Eritrea” (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

“January 6th Reporting” (PBS NewsHour)

“NBC Bay Area: ‘The Moms of Magnolia Street’ & ‘No Man’s Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System’” (NBC Bay Area)

“Politically Charged” (ABC15 Arizona)

“PRONE” (KUSA)

“‘So They Know We Existed’: Palestinians Film War in Gaza” (The New York Times)

“Transnational” (VICE News Tonight)

Children’s & Youth

City of Ghosts (Netflix)