CASHMERE - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded in time to save a home from almost certain disaster at one point in Cashmere on Monday. Officials with Chelan County Fire District 1 say a fire broke out on a steep hillside just off of Old Monitor Road near the old bridge. The fire was reported at around 12:38 p.m. The blaze grew to a total of two acres.

CASHMERE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO