Atlanta, GA

1 killed, 1 injured in shootings just minutes apart in northwest Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said one man is dead and another was injured in separate shootings that happened just minutes in northwest Atlanta Thursday.

One shooting was reported on Skipper Place around 12:15 p.m.

A second shooting was reported moments later around six miles away on Norfolk Street southwest.

NewsChopper 2 flew over an apartment complex on Skipper Place as officers were putting up crime scene tape in the area.

Police said that they responded to reports of a shooting and found a man not alert, conscious or breathing at the location. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Officers detained one person of interest in the shooting, but are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The victim’s

NewsChopper 2 also flew over the scene on Norfolk Street where police officers were checking out a car on the street.

Police said the man at the Norfolk Street scene was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital. Investigators said they believe the shooting occurred as a result of a fight between the victim and another man. Police said the men knew each other.

Police have not identified the victim or the shooter, or said whether the shooter has been taken into custody or what charges he faces.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

