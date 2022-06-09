ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ector County, TX

Education leaders seek oil tax money

By Bob Campbell
Odessa American
 5 days ago
The sun begins to set behind a pumpjack Friday, April 8, 2022 in Midland, Texas. (Odessa American/Eli Hartman)

With West Texas’s woeful history of sending more oil and gas tax revenues to Austin than it gets back, officials of the Ector County Independent School District, Odessa College and the University of Texas Permian Basin are hoping for better results when the 88th Legislature convenes Jan. 10 in Austin.

The Texas Oil & Gas Association just reported that oil producers paid the state comptroller’s office a record $666 million and natural gas producers $339 million for April before oil companies paid $595 million and gas interests $413 million for May in their respective 4.6- and 7.5-percent severance taxes.

“These monthly amounts are remarkable in that they exceed the dollars paid of some entire past years’ revenues,” TXOGA President Todd Staples said. “Tax revenue generated by robust oil and natural gas activity across Texas continues to be a game-changer for Texans, providing billions of dollars in funding for our state’s public schools and universities, roads, first responders and essential services.

“The indispensable role this industry plays in Texas’ continued economic successes underscores the importance of policies that encourage responsible development of our natural resources.”

ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri said legislators gave the district $298,953,164 for the previous biennium and $311,185,603 for the current one that will end on Sept. 30, 2023. “I fully expect continued increases in school funding allocations,” Dr. Muri said Tuesday.

“We will continue to invest these resources in our strategic plan and build upon the successes we are experiencing. Investing in the education of our children continues to be the most important investment we make as it ensures a strong Texas.”

Noting that UTPB got total state funding of $67.5 million for the previous biennium and $71 million for this one, UTPB President Sandra Woodley said, “The university is always grateful for state appropriations that support our mission.

“If there are additional revenues, our priorities for new funding include programs for mental health initiatives for our students and staff, including startup funds to ramp up several health-related academic programs,” Dr. Woodley said Tuesday. “We also want to grow our academic opportunities around cyber security. Both of these fields are very important for filling workforce gaps in this region.”

OC Chief Financial Officer Brandy Ham said her college received $19.3 million from the state for the previous biennium and $19.7 million for the current one. “It’s paid out in 10 payments from January through October,” Ham said Monday.

“We’re hopeful for an increase in appropriations as well as increased enrollment. We fill out our legislative appropriations request and it’s put together with all the community colleges.

“The trend was that an oil boom was not good for OC because enrollment would go down, but there has been a different trend for the last number of years,” Ham said. “Oil is doing well and enrollment has increased.”

#Severance Tax#Oil Company#Oil And Gas#Oil Boom#West Texas#Odessa College#Txoga#Texans#Ecisd
