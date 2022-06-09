Crestline's Maddie Engler named first team All-Northwest District softball in Division IV

Cresline's Maddie Engler was the area's lone representative in Division IV on the All-Northwest District softball teams.

Engler, named first team, had a .578 average with 26 hits, 26 runs, 14 RBIs, one home run and 19 stolen bases for the Bulldogs whose season came to an end in the sectional semifinal .

Here are the Division IV All-Northwest District softball teams for the 2022 season.

Division IV All-Northwest District Softball 2022

FIRST TEAM

Isabelle Beidelschies, Hopewell-Loudon; Bailey Sheets, Sycamore Mohawk; Lana Baker, Hilltop; Jenna Bloomfield, Gibsonburg; Selah Moyer, Tiffin Calvert; Shea Harper, Hopewell-Loudon; Camren Krotzer, Gibsonburg; Lenci Rodriguez, Arcadia; Kaitlin Slade, Wayne Trace; Makayla Jackman, Lincolnview; Addi Inskeep, Minster; Madison Louth, Parkway; Marisa Hermiller, Leipsic; Holly Jermeay, Hilltop; Cecilia Palm, Tiffin Calver; Katie Dryfuse, New Riegel; Maddie Engler, Crestline; Astianna Coppes, Antwerp; Taylor Wilhelm, Miller City; Kylee Malagon, Hopewell Loudon; Eliza Brickner, Danberry Lakeside; Abbi Poths, Monroeville; Kam Utendorf, Columbus Grove; Victoria Phillips, Sycamore Mohawk; Kendall Bollenbacher, Lincolnview

SECOND TEAM

Jocelyn Hermiller, Leipsic; Maddy Prater, South Central; Olivia Heckler, Crestview; Logen Bland, Wayne Trace; Mikaela Hoskins, Minster; Kacy Connolly, Hilltop; Rylee Miller, Crestview; Savanah Bergman, Minster; Klaire Hickey, St. Paul; Madison Zimmerly, Columbus Grove; Braxton Sherrick, Lincolnview; Mara Mangiola, Tiffin Calvert; Addysen Stevens, Lincolnview; Lauren Schuller, Antwerp; Mariah McNett, Gibsonburg; Emma Will, Fort Recovery; Megan Mosier, Crestview; Jaylen Roehm, Lima Central Catholic; Chloey Grisez, Fort Recovery; Katelyn Castle, Crestview; Maddy Westgate, North Baltimore; Ava Henry, Leipsic; Alexis Ward, Old Fort; Emily Rank, Arcadia; Aubrey Bouillon, New Riegel

HONORABLE MENTION

Taylor Post, Lincolnview; Ari Loera, North Baltimore; Makenzie Back, Plymouth; Ashlyn Bohman, Marion Local; Olivia Schalk, New Riegel; Emerson Litzenburg, Antwerp; Sophia Pearson, Fort Recovery; Sophie Brickner, Bluffton; Morgan Fogle, Hicksville; Lauren Moyer, Sycamore Mohawk; Madison Rowland, New London; Tori Sauder, Lucas; Chloe Trine, Plymouth; Tatum Tigner, Wayne Trace; Veanna Helmstetter, Monroeville; Olivia Secord, Vanlue; Avery Naderer, SJCC; Meredith Buchanan, North Baltimore; Lili Mundey, Arcadia; Camryn Swain, Marion Local; Samantha Rigsby, Antwerp; Annie Cook, South Central; Paige Stephenson, Parkway; Lyndi Hemmelgarn, Minster; Chloe Malagon, Hopewell-Loudon; Jordyn Tong, Arcadia; Brooklyn Schaffer, Monroeville; Frannie Webb, Tiffin Calvert; Alysen Young, Sycamore Mohawk

Division IV Northwest District Coach of the Year: Mindy Walton, Sycamore Mohawk

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crestline's Maddie Engler named first team All-Northwest District softball in Division IV