ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

Crestline's Maddie Engler named first team All-Northwest District softball in Division IV

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yt0E2_0g5l8h5E00

Cresline's Maddie Engler was the area's lone representative in Division IV on the All-Northwest District softball teams.

Engler, named first team, had a .578 average with 26 hits, 26 runs, 14 RBIs, one home run and 19 stolen bases for the Bulldogs whose season came to an end in the sectional semifinal .

Here are the Division IV All-Northwest District softball teams for the 2022 season.

Division IV All-Northwest District Softball 2022

FIRST TEAM

Isabelle Beidelschies, Hopewell-Loudon; Bailey Sheets, Sycamore Mohawk; Lana Baker, Hilltop; Jenna Bloomfield, Gibsonburg; Selah Moyer, Tiffin Calvert; Shea Harper, Hopewell-Loudon; Camren Krotzer, Gibsonburg; Lenci Rodriguez, Arcadia; Kaitlin Slade, Wayne Trace; Makayla Jackman, Lincolnview; Addi Inskeep, Minster; Madison Louth, Parkway; Marisa Hermiller, Leipsic; Holly Jermeay, Hilltop; Cecilia Palm, Tiffin Calver; Katie Dryfuse, New Riegel; Maddie Engler, Crestline; Astianna Coppes, Antwerp; Taylor Wilhelm, Miller City; Kylee Malagon, Hopewell Loudon; Eliza Brickner, Danberry Lakeside; Abbi Poths, Monroeville; Kam Utendorf, Columbus Grove; Victoria Phillips, Sycamore Mohawk; Kendall Bollenbacher, Lincolnview

SECOND TEAM

Jocelyn Hermiller, Leipsic; Maddy Prater, South Central; Olivia Heckler, Crestview; Logen Bland, Wayne Trace; Mikaela Hoskins, Minster; Kacy Connolly, Hilltop; Rylee Miller, Crestview; Savanah Bergman, Minster; Klaire Hickey, St. Paul; Madison Zimmerly, Columbus Grove; Braxton Sherrick, Lincolnview; Mara Mangiola, Tiffin Calvert; Addysen Stevens, Lincolnview; Lauren Schuller, Antwerp; Mariah McNett, Gibsonburg; Emma Will, Fort Recovery; Megan Mosier, Crestview; Jaylen Roehm, Lima Central Catholic; Chloey Grisez, Fort Recovery; Katelyn Castle, Crestview; Maddy Westgate, North Baltimore; Ava Henry, Leipsic; Alexis Ward, Old Fort; Emily Rank, Arcadia; Aubrey Bouillon, New Riegel

HONORABLE MENTION

Taylor Post, Lincolnview; Ari Loera, North Baltimore; Makenzie Back, Plymouth; Ashlyn Bohman, Marion Local; Olivia Schalk, New Riegel; Emerson Litzenburg, Antwerp; Sophia Pearson, Fort Recovery; Sophie Brickner, Bluffton; Morgan Fogle, Hicksville; Lauren Moyer, Sycamore Mohawk; Madison Rowland, New London; Tori Sauder, Lucas; Chloe Trine, Plymouth; Tatum Tigner, Wayne Trace; Veanna Helmstetter, Monroeville; Olivia Secord, Vanlue; Avery Naderer, SJCC; Meredith Buchanan, North Baltimore; Lili Mundey, Arcadia; Camryn Swain, Marion Local; Samantha Rigsby, Antwerp; Annie Cook, South Central; Paige Stephenson, Parkway; Lyndi Hemmelgarn, Minster; Chloe Malagon, Hopewell-Loudon; Jordyn Tong, Arcadia; Brooklyn Schaffer, Monroeville; Frannie Webb, Tiffin Calvert; Alysen Young, Sycamore Mohawk

Division IV Northwest District Coach of the Year: Mindy Walton, Sycamore Mohawk

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Crestline's Maddie Engler named first team All-Northwest District softball in Division IV

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
City
Crestline, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus Grove, OH
City
Monroeville, OH
City
Leipsic, OH
City
Hicksville, OH
City
Bluffton, OH
Crestline, OH
Sports
City
Miller City, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Holly Madison
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

901
Followers
569
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy