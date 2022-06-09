ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Mindful ways of calming stress

By KSNB Local4
KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Dr. Krista Fritson with The...

www.ksnblocal4.com

KSNB Local4

Tips to stay cool in oppressive heat

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the first time this year, triple digit temperatures arrived for central Nebraska, and people working outside all day faced the brunt of it. Courtney Herbig, a nurse practitioner, gave some advice on how to beat the heat. “You can have a buddy system, somebody that...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

KPS seeking input on how to use COVID-19 relief money

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Public Schools is seeking family and community input on the District’s Return to School Plan and how to best utilize federal COVID-19 Relief Funds. The survey will help the schools reformulate our COVID-19 responses and help determine how KPS will handle the COVID-19 Relief...
KSNB Local4

South Heartland District Health Department

Address: 606 N Minnesota Ave. Suite 2 Hastings, Nebraska 68901. The essence of our organization exists to improve the communities health–to preserving and improving the health of residents of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties. We are committed to the principles of public health and strive to be a credible, collaborative and stable resource in our communities. Our success requires collaboration with many agencies and dedicated persons who support our mission, learn more and get involved.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hundreds take part in Hastings pride

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Pride 2022 kicked off at Highland Park Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of people came to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, but also to protest the injustice against the community throughout the world with a march down Burlington Avenue. Attendance numbers were boosted by the grant Hastings Pride...
Kearney, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Pride

Scorching record highs today just the beginning of a heat wave to come. Another round of severe weather overnight followed by record heat Monday. Hastings Pride 2022 kicked off at Highland Park on Saturday afternoon.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Another counterfeit $100 bill found in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Over the weekend, Grand Island Police reported that a $100 counterfeit bill was used at Indianhead Golf Course, to purchase food items. The bill had “Play Money” in the spot where a serial number should have been. Police say counterfeit bills can look...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings College hosts massive 11-man high school football camp

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College football is in the midst of hosting its 11-man team camp with three sessions being completed Monday. Despite triple-digit temperatures outside, players were still eager to participate. “This is the first hot, hot day that we’ve had it feels like all summer,” Hastings College...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Lloyd Wilson Field at Hastings College has new turf look

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings College’s turf got a tune up this summer. The 600,000 dollar investment towards Lloyd Wilson Field was long overdue, but is now revamped and ready for games. Assistant Athletic Director Adam Maser went on to say, “ We had to wait a year, go...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Meet Pinky the Pug From Start Over Rover!

A cold front provides a brief break from the heat and some thunderstorms for the area. On Tuesday, June 14 the Kiwanis Pancake Day is happening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Scorching record highs today just the beginning of a heat wave to come

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a hot and humid weekend, we’ll see temperatures come up another level today. It is a bit humid this morning, but as south and southwest winds increase in speed, dew points (how humid it feels) will come down through the day. As this drier air moves in, this will allow for temperatures to warm up quicker. This is going to push much of the area into record high territory this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid/upper 90s in the northwest corner of the Local4 viewing area to around 108° in Southwest Nebraska. For the Tri-Cities, highs are expected to get up to around 103° to 106°, which should at least tie, if not break record highs. The record is 104° in Grand Island going back to 1922. The record is 100° in Hastings going back to 1952. The record is 102° in Kearney going back to 1952. The winds that will be picking up out of the south southwest will get up around 15 to 30 mph with some gusts to 30 to 40 mph. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a rogue thundershower this evening, but this should remain fairly isolated and severe weather is not expected. Winds will remain quite breezy ahead of an approaching cold front from the west northwest. Behind the front, winds will turn more north northwesterly and won’t be quite as strong. Low temperatures tomorrow morning will drop anywhere from the lower 60s west to the lower 80s east.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

New assistant principal named at Kearney’s Northeast Elementary

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Amber Taylor has been selected as assistant principal for Northeast Elementary School beginning in August 2022. “We are looking forward to adding an assistant principal to support our students, teachers, and families at Northeast Elementary,” said Jason Mundorf, Kearney Public Schools Superintendent. “This additional position will coordinate with Mrs. Gundersen to assist in staff and teacher development, as well as offer an intentional focus on student management and family engagement. Amber is an incredibly talented young leader who has been instrumental in several district initiatives already. Her skill set will prove to be a terrific asset to Northeast Elementary and its school community. I cannot thank our Board of Education enough for supporting Northeast Elementary and our district with this position!”
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Sodbusters unable to put away Big Sticks in one-run loss

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Triple-digit summer heat for today’s Hastings Sodbusters game against the Badlands Big Sticks at Duncan Field. The Busters had a 2-0 lead for the majority of the game, but the Big Sticks fought back to take the win 3-2 the final. Sodbusters are back in...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Top wrestlers compete in the NSWCA All Star Dual

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a battle of the best in the state, the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association All Star Dual took place at Northwest High School on Saturday. The Blue team came out with the win, 46-34 with the help of Cameron Graham of Cross County, and Axtell’s Jacob Fox.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Stolen truck found burned in Adams County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a vehicle was stolen and found burned in Adams County. GIPD received a call from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office after they located a vehicle burned in rural Adams County near the county line. The vehicle was a 2013 Ram 1500 pickup.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

June 13, 2022 Morning Forecast

Another round of severe weather overnight followed by record heat Monday. Hastings Pride 2022 kicked off at Highland Park on Saturday afternoon. The consumer price index rose 8.6%, that’s even higher than experts expected.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Slight chance of storms Sunday afternoon with record breaking heat on the horizon

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Although the official start to summer doesn’t start for another 10 days, temperatures will be heading into record breaking territory heading into Monday. Temperatures began to heat up this weekend as the thermometer soared above 90 degrees for most of us. This evening skies will remain mostly sunny with with very warm temperatures in the low 90s gradually falling back into the 80s after sunset. A few clouds will move through the region ahead of another disturbance out west. Expect mostly clear skies overnight with lows tomorrow morning in the mid to upper 60s across the viewing area.
KSNB Local4

Grand Island man arrested for DUI, other charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man remains in custody following a wild night. Grand Island Police arrested Miguel Villatoro, 26, on several charges including DUI with serious bodily injury, first degree assault, and resisting arrest following an incident overnight. Grand Island Police said Villatoro got into an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

