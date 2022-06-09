ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Providence Journal

Lieutenant suing RI state police after being fired due to 'incapacitation' is identified

By Katie Mulvaney, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kT5fs_0g5l8Q1l00

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island State Police lieutenant suing the agency over his firing for missing a Christmas Day supervisory shift has revealed his name following a legal challenge calling for disclosure.

The trooper accused of failing to report to work due to heavy intoxication is Lt. Jason Lawton, a 24-year member of the state police.

Lawton sued his former employer under the alias “John Doe,” but agreed to proceed using his name after the Rhode Island affiliate of the American Civil Liberties Union asked the court to dismiss the case or require the trooper to include his name in court filings. The ACLU, on behalf of the advocacy groups Black Lives Matter RI PAC and Direct Action for Rights and Equality, argued that the matter involved allegations of official misconduct and government operations, requiring judicial openness.

Trooper sues Rhode Island State Policeover firing due to Christmas Day 'incapacitation'

“Today’s filing carries out an important constitutional principle: the public has a right to know what happens in our courts and in our police departments,” said Jared Goldstein, who represented the ACLU with Lynette Labinger.

Lawton sued the state police and former Supt. Col. James Manni, accusing them of wrongly firing him without affording him the protections and hearing process contained in the Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights.

What happened

According to Lawton’s suit, he received a two-day suspension and was placed on probation in December after a superior officer asked him about his dating relationship with a subordinate. State police policy requires officers to notify their supervisor if they are dating a colleague to avoid conflicts.

Lawton was scheduled to work Dec. 25 but said he experienced a “mental health crisis” that left him incapacitated and unable to report to work. As a result, the division supervisor came to his home and removed his service weapon.

According to the state police, Lawton was unable to report to duty in his night executive role due to heavy intoxication. They said they received a call from his wife after being unable to locate him and removed his service weapon — which was not loaded — based on his severe incapacitation.

Hummel Report:A pivot on police discipline in Rhode Island? How officers' bill of rights might change

On Jan. 20, the internal affairs captain arranged to meet Doe “on the side of the road” and gave him a termination letter.

Lawton has asked to be immediately reinstated with full pay and benefits retroactive to Jan. 20, and that he be provided notice of his rights to a Bill of Rights hearing.

The state police want Superior Court Presiding Justice Alice B. Gibney to dismiss Lawton's claims. The agency is requesting the opportunity to hold a Bill of Rights hearing for Lawton, if the court finds that he was fired in error.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC6.com

Warwick man convicted in death of 7-month-old daughter granted parole

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man sentenced for the involuntary death of his 7-month-old daughter in 2017 is granted parole. Ryan Beeley, 43, fell asleep on top of his daughter Willow, suffocating her at their Airway Road home. Prosecutors said Beeley was under the influence of drugs at the time.
WARWICK, RI
westobserver.com

New report: R.I. coach’s conduct was ‘inappropriate, improper, and not acceptable’

There was a lack of training and oversight for coaches about boundaries and warning signs, a lack of communication between school officials and police when former athletes at last spoke up, and an impulse to contain the scandal and protect the school’s reputation when the complaints were finally taken seriously last year, the report found.
SPORTS
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: 3 DUI Arrests & Chicken on Lam

4:02 p.m. – Police arrested an EG woman for vandalism and violating a no-contact order after she was found hiding in a house in EG trying to evade police because she knew she was in violation of a no-contact order against her husband. The husband told police he had allowed his wife to return home after a stint in rehab but that she soon began drinking again and causing problems at home. Since the woman had fled the house, police searched the neighborhood, finding her in a neighbor’s house. The residents said they wanted her out. She went with police and was cooperative, though appeared to be intoxicated and her appearance was disheveled. She was processed at the police station and taken to the ACI.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Rhode Island State Police#Pac#Law Enforcement#Aclu#Supt
middletownri.com

Middletown Police Officer Rescues Large Turtle

Middletown Police Patrol Officer David Theberge rescues a large turtle while it was trying to cross East Main Road on Monday morning. #TurtleRescue #MiddletownsFinest #ThankYou #MiddletownRI.
WPRI 12 News

15-year-old boy pulled from water at Lincoln Woods

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is investigating a water incident at Lincoln Woods State Park. Officers told 12 News, the incident involving a juvenile happened shortly after the beach was closed and lifeguards were off duty at six o’clock. A fisherman in the area said he witnessed a line […]
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

Tiverton Fire Department mourns loss of retired captain

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Tiverton Fire Department is mourning the loss of retired Capt. Joe Policica. The department said in a Facebook post that Plocica died unexpectedly, but was surrounded by family and friends. “This is a difficult time for Capt. Plocica’s family as well as the fire...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 6, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The driver in a rollover crash on Route 6 was seriously injured early Sunday morning. Rhode Island State Police said that the single-car crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. near the Killingly Street exit. Crews on scene transported the driver to the hospital to be...
PROVIDENCE, RI
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy