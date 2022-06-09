ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Opinion/Lund: Say no to legalized pot for pets

By Cathy Lund
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago
Dr. Cathy Lund is the founder of City Kitty Veterinary Care for Cats, in Providence. This commentary was endorsed by the Board of Directors of the R.I. Veterinary Medical Association.

Our pets are incredibly important to us, and we want to keep them safe and take care of them to the best of our ability.

But pets are not people, and sometimes our best intentions can result in very dangerous complications. Accidental drug overdoses cause the deaths of a staggering number of Rhode Islanders, and certainly the last thing anyone would want is to add pets to that list. A very well-intentioned bill that would make medical marijuana legal and accessible to pets is now poised to pass through the State House, and this would be a terrible mistake.

Marijuana has been widely accepted for humans, and pot cookies are a pandemic staple in many households. But our dogs and cats have many more brain receptors for the hallucinogenic component of marijuana, THC, than humans do, and consuming even small amounts of marijuana can result in serious toxicity.

It’s natural to think that what is good for us is also good for our beloved pets. But certainly the couple from Providence whose dog nearly died after eating a marijuana cookie never intended that to happen, and the emotional heartache and financial expense associated with emergency room visits for dogs and cats experiencing THC toxicity can be staggering. There are literally hundreds of cases every year in Rhode Island veterinary emergency facilities, so much so that any pet that is exhibiting seizures, or is non-responsive and incontinent, is first considered to have overdosed on marijuana.

The R.I. Veterinary Medical Association is strongly opposed to the bill currently under debate at the State House that would legalize medical marijuana for pets. Even though it is federally unlawful for veterinarians to prescribe marijuana for their patients, regardless of what our state legislates, if this bill passes, Rhode Island pet owners may believe that all cannabis products are safe for pets. Since they can easily obtain THC products at dispensaries, what is stopping them from using those products on their pets?

Many products safely used in people cannot be tolerated by pets. Tylenol is lethal to cats, and raisins and chocolate can be very toxic to dogs. Veterinarians can and should be the resource for guidance about what is safe and what isn’t – we are invested in keeping pets healthy and pain-free, and can recommend any number of treatments or products that are both effective and safe for use in pets.

We know how tempting it is to try products on our pets that are considered “natural” or “harmless.” But to keep our pets healthy and happy, let’s firmly say no to the reckless use of dangerous substances like marijuana that will cause more harm than intended. Please contact your senator or representative and let them know that this bill should not move forward, and do your part in helping keep our pets out of harm’s way!

GoLocalProv

White-Washing Hate Messaging in Rhode Island: Guest MINDSETTER™ Niedel

On June 2, Ponaganset High School, which services students from Foster/Glocester as well as students from around the area who are enrolled in their STEM and ARTS programs, were subjected to a racist, anti-LGBTQI incident. Several students went to school displaying Confederate flags. Along with the flags, there were other...
GLOCESTER, RI
