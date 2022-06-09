Opinion/Cola: Governor, legislature must do more to address housing crisis

Jeanne Cola is executive director of Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Rhode Island, a Community Development Financial Institution.

It’s no secret that we are in a housing crisis. If you haven’t seen the headlines ("Housing crisis: Are month-to-month leases a good idea in RI's crazy real estate market?," News, May 3), just ask anyone who is looking for an apartment. The crisis erodes our economic vitality, education programs, workforce development initiatives, and has an overwhelmingly negative impact on our health.

We were one of just six states to win a planning grant to address the health implications of housing insecurity. Rhode Island has made transformative changes in the way we address health by creating Health Equity Zones, a system that relies on community led initiatives to address health. The rationale is that residents know best what their needs are, and if given agency and resources, they could work together to improve health in their neighborhoods. LISC has led the Pawtucket Central Falls HEZ since the program started, and that approach is making a difference.

The focus on housing was highlighted as residents struggled through COVID. Overcrowded, unsafe and inadequate housing created a perfect storm during the pandemic. Clearly, if there is to be health equity, there must be stable housing. Resident-led organizations, the Health Department, and community leaders are all on the same page – we need more housing, urgently.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island recognized this critical need and has made safe and affordable housing a focus of its community investments, based on data collected through its annual RI Life Index, a partnership with the Brown University School of Public Health. BCBSRI made a transformational award of $4 million to LISC and worked with us to create a Health and Housing framework. That investment of flexible funding has allowed us to leverage significant national resources and provide substantial investment into several health-focused housing initiatives well beyond what our resources typically permit. For example, LISC was able to provide Crossroads Rhode Island with $1.1 million of predevelopment financing. The Rhode Island Foundation awarded LISC an additional $1 million at the start of this year, which we will deploy in much the same way.

It’s imperative that our state leadership respond to the need. We’ve gone too long without scaling up solutions to this worsening problem. If there was an adequate housing supply, people could afford to be safely housed, would have resources for food, medicine, recreation and more. With the added disposable income, state tax revenue would increase, workers would stay employed, community health would improve, and learning outcomes for children now living in a stable home would soar.

The biggest game-changer could be the $1.1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. There are several recommendations for investing ARPA money to address the housing crisis ranging from $400 million from the Rhode Island Foundation, the R.I. Public Expenditure Council and the Economic Progress Institute, and $500 million from HomesRI, which represents a collaborative of more than 75 housing advocates. The governor is proposing only $250 million when the need far exceeds all of these funding suggestions combined.

State leaders can’t make a meaningful impact by relying on the status quo, and $250 million doesn’t do nearly enough. We must invest wisely, deliberately, and focus those once-in-a-lifetime federal dollars where they will have the most impact to rescue the state from decades of underfunded initiatives. We must get this right. Otherwise, it is a lost opportunity that should have improved the lives of Rhode Islanders and elevated our state, local businesses and our economy.