Lakeview, MI

Lakeview's Paula Martinez is Enquirer Athlete of the Week winner

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago

The fans have spoken.

The winner of the latest Enquirer Athlete of the Week fan poll is Paula Martinez of the Lakeview girls tennis team.

Fans got behind Martinez to help her edge fellow Athletes of the Week finalists Kooper Etheridge of Lakeview, Caleb Bost of Lakeview, Jocelyn Hall of Athens, Samya Fisher of BCC, Aleah Minehart of Gull Lake and Andrew Berryhill of Lakeview.  Martinez had 57% of the vote by the 5 p.m. Wednesday deadline. Thanks to her fans, she will receive an Enquirer Athlete of the Week T-shirt.

The Spartans' Paula Martinez won the school's first state title in more than a decade at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 State Tennis Finals at Hope College . Martinez, a foreign-exchange student from Spain, was first at No. 4 singles.

"Paula had a great season. She was undefeated at No. 4 singles the whole year. At the state finals, many people were rooting for her because she is such a nice person and always showed good sportsmanship to her opponents,” Lakeview girls tennis coach Jeff Van Dis said.

The Battle Creek Enquirer Athlete of the Week is presented by Oaklawn Hospital. To submit a nominee for Athlete of the Week, email bcesports@battlecreekenquirer.com.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Lakeview's Paula Martinez is Enquirer Athlete of the Week winner

