Indiana State

Amid record inflation, Indiana governor pushes for special session to send taxpayers cash

By Amelia Pak-Harvey, Indianapolis Star
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 5 days ago
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Thursday he plans to call lawmakers back into a special session this month to distribute $1 billion in tax relief to Hoosiers due to inflation.

Under his proposal, each taxpayer would receive about $225.

That's in addition to the $125 residents are currently receiving through the state's automatic taxpayer refund announced at the end of last year.

“Hoosiers have real needs right now during this period of high inflation, from the gas pump to buying groceries, and everyone should benefit from the state’s success,” Holcomb said in a statement.

The move for a special session comes after Indiana Democrats pushed for Holcomb and Republicans to pause collection on the state's gas taxes — which are tied in part to inflation — to give residents financial relief amid soaring gas prices.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the state's finances have so far exceeded expectations for the second fiscal year in a row: 11 months into the current 2022 fiscal year, the state's revenues are $1.075 billion over forecast, according to the governor's office. The revenues for May alone were $209 million over forecast.

Sen. Mike Braun:FEC: Braun campaign finance violations rise to civil, not criminal level

“I’ve met with Speaker Huston and Senator Bray and have asked them to discuss getting a billion dollars back into Hoosier hands with their colleagues,” Holcomb said in a statement. “I’ve committed to work with them to call a special session before the end of June to take action to align this second round of returns with our current ($125 automatic taxpayer refund).”

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, signaled support for the session.

"By issuing another round of automatic taxpayer refunds, we can provide quick and substantial relief while maintaining the state's prudent reserves and providing budget flexibility moving forward," Huston said in a statement. "We'll work with the governor and our Senate colleagues on scheduling a special session, so we can return to the Statehouse and do what's right by Hoosiers."

If approved, residents would see the second $225 deposit in their bank accounts in a manner similar to the first. Those receiving paper checks will receive a total of $350 for individual taxpayers, reflecting both the $225 and the $125 payments. Those filing jointly double that amount at $700.

In a statement, the Indiana Democratic Party said the special session only adds to Democrats' plan to address rising costs across the state.

"It’s encouraging to see Gov. Holcomb and Indiana Republicans finally realize that there are ways the state government can combat global inflation," executive director Lauren Ganapini said in a statement. "That said, it shouldn’t have taken this long to get the Republicans to actually act and produce what looks like another bare-minimum Band-Aid for Indiana’s long-term problems."

Call IndyStar reporter Amelia Pak-Harvey at 317-444-6175 or email her at apakharvey@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmeliaPakHarvey.

Comments / 18

Robert C
5d ago

pay my taxes and still haven't seen the first 125 seriously don't think I'll see the next 225 either let alone ive paid more then that just at the pumps so far. this package is worse then getting nothing back.

Reply
7
Randy Kennedy
5d ago

Drop the gas tax for a while would help. This money that the tax payer already paid in is a slap in the face when we are facing 6, 7 or even higher gas prices!!!!

Reply
7
Art Hancock
5d ago

sending tax payers money might buy them two tanks of gas. how disappointing. I've also noticed he continues to over look people who are retired, veterans, elderly and the disabled. why does he continue to over look them?

Reply
6
