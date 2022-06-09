ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas pastor says gay people should be 'shot in the back of the head' in shocking sermon

By Minyvonne Burke
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas baptist church — labeled an "anti-LGBT hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center — has caused outrage after a pastor said gay people should be "lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head." Pastor Dillon Awes of Stedfast Baptist...

Misty
4d ago

Wow how very "Christian" of this so called pastor... is there any wonder why more people stay away from churches with nut jobs like this at the pulpit!!

Cecilia Parker-garcia
4d ago

this man is calling for harm against people who have never harmed anyone in their life...he is promoting anarchy , harm to others and even death...how can this guy be a man of God...

ain'ttknurshitnomo
4d ago

I don't agree with their lifestyle, but to this pastor, God didn't say you should be shot for your sins now did he?

