ST. LOUIS – Seventh Degree Blackbelt Ali Moseia, always says to be aware of certain things when walking around or into a room. First, know the exits and then look around for anything that can be used to fend off an attacker. Half the battle is not allowing ourselves to be in a vulnerable spot. Today Ali talked about his iKarate Kids classes which are on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check them out by visiting: iKarateclub.com.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO