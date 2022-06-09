Lincoln Way West in South Bend to close on Monday

Electric Last Mile Solutions Co. plans to file for chapter seven bankruptcy and liquidate, after about a year of business. The Michigan-based manufacturer made electric delivery vans and once had tens of thousands of pre-orders. After an investigation regarding issues with the company before it went public, the CEO and chairman were both replaced. A series of class-action lawsuits followed. After that, Electric Last Miles' stock dropped from 15-dollars a share to about 75-cents, according to the President and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Rea.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO