South Bend, IN

Lincoln Way West in South Bend to close on Monday

By WSBT 22
22 WSBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday Lincoln Way West in South Bend between Fremont and Elmer streets will close...

wsbt.com

22 WSBT

Noisy storms wreak havoc across the area

New tonight. A noisy night across Michiana as strong storms cause problems all around the WSBT 22 viewing area. Storm damage could be seen throughout the area including a car crash involving a car into a tree on Ash Road near Adams in northeastern St. Joseph County. A similar scene...
CASS COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

New utility pole plant opens in Bristol

"Valmont Utility" held the grand opening of its new Bristol plant today. The facility will make "spun concrete" poles which carry transmission lines all over the U-S... and in other countries. The company already has a factory in Elkhart but this is the first northern plant to make this type...
22 WSBT

Family wants answers after Friday's SWAT incident

South Bend, Ind. — New details tonight on an hours-long SWAT situation Friday in South Bend. Police were at the 18-hundred block of east Calvert Street for about 3 hours in the afternoon, searching for what police said was a "violent felon". The family inside claims police had the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Fatal shooting in Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor, Mich. — Police say a 41-year-old Dowagiac man is dead after an early-morning shooting in Benton Harbor. The shooting happened around 3:20 A.M. Saturday in the 900 block of Buss Ave. The man's identity is being withheld until proper family notification. Numerous uncooperative witnesses were interviewed at...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
22 WSBT

Electric Last Mile Solutions Co. plans to file for bankruptcy

Electric Last Mile Solutions Co. plans to file for chapter seven bankruptcy and liquidate, after about a year of business. The Michigan-based manufacturer made electric delivery vans and once had tens of thousands of pre-orders. After an investigation regarding issues with the company before it went public, the CEO and chairman were both replaced. A series of class-action lawsuits followed. After that, Electric Last Miles' stock dropped from 15-dollars a share to about 75-cents, according to the President and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Rea.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend event features LGBTQ artists

The Queer Art Expo in South Bend provided local creators a safe space to showcase their work. We want to focus on local LGBTQ artists and the work that they're doing. The LGBTQ Center first put on this event in 2019. They said it was a success, but canceled the next two years because of COVID. H.R. Jung is the Executive Director of the center and says that left a void in the Michiana community.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Local March for Our Lives rallies demanding gun reform

Marches locally and across the United States Saturday fighting to end gun violence. People marched through downtown South Bend. and outside Congressman Fred Upton's office in St. Joseph, Michigan. The March for Our Lives movement started in 2018 after the Parkland, Florida school massacre. But the marches on Saturday are...
SOUTH BEND, IN

