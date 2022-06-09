Trial continues in connection to shooting death of Fort Worth officer

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - IH 35 is shut down at Marsalis Avenue following a shooting Monday evening. At about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of S. RL Thornton Freeway. According to the Dallas Sheriff's Office, Dallas police requested help shutting down the highway because a female jumped off the bridge onto the highway.Police found the victim, a female, lying on the street, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation is ongoing.

DALLAS, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO