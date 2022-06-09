ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Trial continues in connection to shooting death of Fort Worth officer

WFAA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficer Garrett Hull was shot while confronting...

www.wfaa.com

uktimenews.com

18-year-old charged with shooting and stabbing death of another teenager in South Fort Worth

An 18-year-old was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the death of another teenager. Alvaro Sanchez Garcia has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Leonardo Rosales. His arrest warrant affidavit was not immediately available Saturday. Last weekend, Rosales was found dead in a paved area of ​​an abandoned incinerator...
CBS DFW

Dallas police respond to shooting, close portion of IH 35 at Marsalis Avenue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - IH 35 is shut down at Marsalis Avenue following a shooting Monday evening.  At about 7:50 p.m. Monday, Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 700 block of S. RL Thornton Freeway.  According to the Dallas Sheriff's Office, Dallas police requested help shutting down the highway because a female jumped off the bridge onto the highway.Police found the victim, a female, lying on the street, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. This investigation is ongoing. 
CBS DFW

33-year-old woman found shot dead in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a 33-year-old woman was found shot dead Monday night.At approximately 9:09 p.m. June 13, police responded to a shooting call at 7619 Military Pkwy. When officers arrived, they found Debra Ann Nabors lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.  Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took Nabors to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries. The motive and circumstances surrounding her murder are still under investigation, police said.Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Chad Murphy at 214-283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com. 
WFAA

33-year-old woman dies from gunshot wounds in southeastern Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 33-year-old woman in southeastern Dallas on Monday night. Police said officers responded to a shooting call at around 9 p.m. in the 7600 block of Military Parkway, near Buckner Boulevard, where they found a woman on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
WFAA

Woman killed during possible robbery in southwest Dallas, police say

DALLAS — Police are looking for any information regarding a deadly shooting that happened Saturday. The Dallas Police Department said officers were called to the scene on Elderoaks Lane, by the intersection of Hampton Road and West Camp Wisdom Road. Police said a woman was shot multiple times. First...
WFAA

Robber seen on camera breaking into Dallas smoke shop

DALLAS — Police are looking for the suspect that was seen on camera breaking into a smoke shop early Friday morning. According to Dallas police, the robbery happened shortly before 3 a.m. on June 3. The store is on the 8900 block of the East RL Thornton Freeway. Security...
