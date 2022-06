After arriving at Kigali International airport, asylum seekers will be handed over to Rwandan authorities and driven to Hope Hostel in the city. “Then they’ll have an opportunity to rest, or have breakfast, clean up in their rooms,” the Rwandan government spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, said. “And then at some point in the day, or the next day, they will start orientation.”

