Daisy White Bellard, 60, of Lake Charles joined the Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Falfurrias, Texas and spent a majority of her life as a resident of Lake Charles. She received her Associate Degree in Nursing from Sowela Community College and was a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 35 years. She dedicated 15 years to the Robinswood School facility and was currently employed with the Calcasieu Parish School Board as a school nurse. Her gentle, compassionate, and giving nature made her beloved by her many students.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO