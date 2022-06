Margie Prokop with St. John’s United joins Hello Montana to talk about the 24th annual St. John’s concert series. The first concert starts on June 30 at The Crossings in Laurel, Montana. From July 7to August 4, the concert series is outside the St. John’s church in Billings. The last concert begins on August 11 in the heights at the Windstone church. With an average of 2,000 people who attend, the concert series is a great way to bring music and community together.

LAUREL, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO