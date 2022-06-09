ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

Ocean City Jellyfish Fest, bull riding shows report success

By Mallory Panuska Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday’s wind cancelation for music event not huge damper. Heavy winds and the cancelation of a day of live music hardly put a damper last weekend on a pair of events that dominated the inlet area. “It went really, really well,” said Brad Hoffman, the chief executive officer...

www.oceancitytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Katie Cherrix

Four Places to Eat Crabs in Ocean City, Maryland

Blue crabs are a Maryland staple, and there's no better place to eat them than Ocean City. If you want to enjoy a pile of fresh steamed crabs covered in Old Bay, there are plenty of seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can enjoy them. Here are four seafood restaurants in Ocean City where you can eat steamed Maryland Blue Crabs.
OCEAN CITY, MD
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Seafood Restaurants on Dewey Beach DE

- If you are looking for the best seafood in Dewey Beach, look no further. Woody's Dewey Beach is a local favorite, and you can try the world's best crab cake. You can also try craft beer at Dewey Beer Co. or visit Nalu Surf Bar and Grill for a tropical delight. The best seafood in Dewey Beach is served all day and night at these local establishments.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Community policing at Sesame Street by the Sea

Community policing - The Silver Lake bridge was Tranquility Base. I was kicking it off the bumper of my 4Runner Sunday morning waiting for Chicken Chase 5K runners to reach the one-mile mark after a 7:30 a.m. start on Saulsbury Street in Dewey. Rehoboth police officer Tyler Whitman was there for traffic control. I saw and heard Tyler talking to a solo fisherman across the street, not about reasons why he shouldn’t fish there; they were actually talking about fishing. Then, like an Ernest Hemingway story captured in a Norman Rockwell painting, the fisherman, wearing a neck bandanna like a golden retriever out for the morning walk, handed Officer Whitman his cellphone to take a photo of him and his morning catch. I sneaked a snap, then blasted the photo to social media. People said it was frameable, which sounds like crime story lingo, but it was just a muppet morning moment at Sesame Street by the Sea.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean City, MD
Cape Gazette

KarmaFest coming to Hudson Fields July 30-31

KarmaFest Summer Sun Fest, a holistic, psychic and yoga festival, will be held Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and 31, at Hudson Fields near Milton. KarmaFest provides the holistic community and the increasing number of people who are interested in holistic healing practices a safe place to come together to learn, grow and celebrate.
MILTON, DE
capemayvibe.com

Join The Wetlands Institute for a hands-on opportunity to participate in the Delaware Bay-wide horseshoe crab spawning survey pr…

Join The Wetlands Institute for a hands-on opportunity to participate in the Delaware Bay-wide horseshoe crab spawning survey program. The survey schedule is set around full and new moons to coincide with the peak spawning times and coordinate over 25 sites. Join us to learn more about these unique creatures and the spawning phenomenon that takes place every spring on the Delaware Bay.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach Announces Opening of Salt Life

Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach announces the addition of Salt Life to its dynamic retail roster, bringing another beloved outdoor lifestyle brand to local shoppers. The 2,497-square-foot store is now open at Tanger Surfside in Suite 123, near Steve Madden. Salt Life joins other activewear stores at the center, including Champion, Adidas, Reebok, Skechers and Puma.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes considers future of Great Marsh Park

In order to renew a lease for Great Marsh Park, the City of Lewes must develop a master plan detailing its plans to be a responsible steward of the property. The existing lease with the State of Delaware ends in 2025. The Lewes Community Garden and the Lewes Unleashed Dog...
LEWES, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hoffman
Delaware LIVE News

Your guide to Delaware fireworks, and so Fourth

  Most Delaware places known for Fourth of July fireworks and other Independence Day activities have announced their plans. Organizers consistently ask for people to arrive early and leave late, and the Delaware Department of Transportation warns that many events close roads, too. Dusk is about 9:05 p.m. on the Fourth, but fireworks could start as late as 9:30. Here’s ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Local author wins top award for historical fiction novel

The 2022 Next Generation Indie Book Awards announced Sussex County resident David Salner won first place in the historical fiction category for his novel “A Place to Hide.”. The Indie Book Awards is the largest international book awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors. This follows recognition for...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jellyfish#Bull Riding#Fitness#Beer Festival#Live Wire Media Events#The Jellyfish Festivel#Marine Corps
WDEL 1150AM

Triathlete from Delaware dies after race

A Wilmington man competing in Sunday's Escape the Cape Triathlon near Cape May, New Jersey has died. Officials say the 70-year-old man was spotted in distress near the finish of the one-mile swimming portion of the race. Lifeguards rescued him and CPR was performed before he was taken to Cape...
WILMINGTON, DE
flyfishings.art

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware

Fishing Report Rehoboth Delaware. Interesting fishing report there seems to be an abundance of menhaden in delaware bay right now. Jul 16, 2021 rehoboth beach. I was down on tuesday around 3pm and saw about 50 fish caught in the hour i was there. Alternate names for this lake include nobles pond. The most popular species caught here are summer flounder, spot croaker, and striped bass.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four Amazing Restaurants in Berlin, Maryland

Located in Worcester County near Ocean City, Berlin, Maryland was voted America's Coolest Small Town in 2014, and with its lively art scene, bustling main street, and awesome eateries, it's pretty clear the title was well-deserved. If you find yourself in the area, here are four of the best restaurants in Berlin, Maryland.
BERLIN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
delawarepublic.org

New nonprofit 'Sussex Pride" forms to help LGBTQ residents in Sussex County

There’s a new nonprofit popping up that can offer resources for the LGBTQ community. Sussex Pride recently launched at the Metropolitan Community Church in Rehoboth Beach. A former CAMP Rehoboth director, David Mariner, is heading up the new organization. “Our mission is to support, celebrate and strengthen the LGBTQ...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Bayhealth doc suggests summer bucket list for families

As the school year ends across Delaware, many families are probably wondering how to occupy their children’s time. Bayhealth Family Medicine Physician Resident Samantha Ginder, DO, created a summer bucket list that your family can check off this summer while also staying within a budget. Here are eight ways...
DELAWARE STATE
Katie Cherrix

Five Things To Do in Berlin, Maryland

Voted America's Coolest Small Town in 2014, Berlin has a lot to offer its residents and visitors. The town's main street lies at the heart of the action, and there are so many exciting things to see and do in Berlin. Here are five things to do in Berlin, Maryland that will allow you to have fun and fully experience this unique, historic town in Worcester County.
BERLIN, MD
proptalk.com

Chesapeake Bay Fireworks for the Fourth of July

As boaters, we know the best place to catch a Chesapeake Bay fireworks show is from the water. Be sure to use caution when boating at night, be courteous and stay alert, and always have a designated skipper at the helm. Whether you are anchoring out or kicking back on the shore, we wish all of our readers a safe and happy holiday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy