A Connecticut woman in her 90s has died of the rare Powassan virus, according to the state’s Department of Public Health, the second case recorded there this year. The deceased is understood to have been taken ill with the rare disease after being bitten by a tick early last month. She was subsequently hospitalised, her condition worsened, and she passed away on 17 May.In April, a man in Maine was killed by the same virus after developing a neurological condition.The Powassan virus is typically transmitted to humans from bites by infected deer ticks, groundhog ticks or squirrel ticks, most...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO