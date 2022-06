Gerdie Anne Henry Guidry passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the age of 91, following a brief illness. She was born Aug. 28, 1930, in Lyons Point, La. to Seva and Nell Broussard Henry. She was a 1947 graduate of Crowley High School. In 1950, she married Sam Guidry and they remained married until his death in 2017. Mrs. Guidry enjoyed working with her green plants and weekly outings to Dairy Barn and Southern Spice for a burger “cut in half”, ice cream and hospitality. She was well known for her daily miles, nearly thirty years of walks through the neighborhood with frequent stops to visit with those she met along the way.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO