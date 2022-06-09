Republican candidate for Michigan governor arrested on Jan. 6 charges

The FBI arrested Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on Thursday and charged him with four misdemeanors for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the past, Kelley, a Republican, had acknowledged attending the protests, but the arrest came after video footage and photographic evidence emerged showing the 40-year-old real estate agent breaching the Capitol and repeatedly waving the crowd into the building.
On Monday, the House committee investigating Jan. 6 reconvened for its second public hearing with the apparent intention of establishing beyond doubt that former President Donald Trump had no reasonable expectation that his claims of election fraud were true. Indeed, almost everyone around him knew them to be false, and told him as much.
The dust hasn’t yet settled on last week’s primaries — several important contests, including congressional primaries, have not yet been called — and it’s apparently time to once again shift our focus to another round of notable and consequential contests. Let’s take them in alphabetical order.
Every year, all kinds of bad ideas are introduced in state legislatures nationwide. Some of the most outlandish generate national attention, but they’re routinely ignored or defeated before becoming law. There’s generally little point in paying attention to such bills. For example, when I saw some local reporting...
The main focus of the House Jan. 6 committee's first two public hearings has been clear: proving then-President Donald Trump was responsible for the Capitol riot by showing he knowingly lied about so-called fraud in the 2020 election. The audacity of Trump's "big lie" has become clearer as we've learned...
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker said he was a University of Georgia graduate, but that wasn’t true. The Georgia Republican said he was his high school’s valedictorian, but that wasn’t true. He said he was the founder of a charity for veterans, but that wasn’t true. And...
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack gave Rep. Jim Jordan a deadline: Respond to the panel’s subpoena and sit down for a sworn deposition “no later than“ June 11. That was two days ago. The Ohio Republican, as you probably guessed, did not answer...
Witness testimony unveiled in the Jan. 6 committee’s second public hearing revealed the internal division among Trump aides over Donald Trump’s election lies and Rudy Giuliani’s state of mind. Trump’s former campaign adviser testified Giuliani was “definitely intoxicated” on election night. Giuliani was the only top Trump aide that went along with Trump’s election lies. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by The Nation’s Elie Mystal and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Danya Perry to discuss the significance of this testimony. June 13, 2022.
After Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, as the outgoing Republican president explored ways to overturn the election results, then-Vice President Mike Pence and his team explored their options. Eventually, they concluded that they simply could not legally do what Trump wanted Pence to do. But as Politico reported, that’s not...
In the second Jan. 6th public hearing, the committee showed how former Pres. Trump pushed the “big lie” despite being repeatedly told the election fraud claims were baseless. It comes as the panel exposes how those false claims misled Trump supporters to donate to the nonexistent “Election Defense Fund.”June 14, 2022.
The Jan. 6 committee showed video testimony from former Attorney General William Barr, who said the photographic evidence presented in Dinesh D’Souza’s “2000 Mules” documentary “was lacking” and “didn’t establish widespread illegal harvesting.”June 13, 2022.
The January 6 Committee’s second hearing will argue that when former President Trump found out he was losing, he decided to lie about the election being stolen. Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine Banks and Washington Post Congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor share what to expect from the live witnesses.June 13, 2022.
Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters, says the January 6 Committee’s first hearing attracted a major audience online. “It is almost every day that the right-leaning content dominates,” says Carusone. “The day after [the hearing], that wasn’t the case. News and left-leaning content had the disproportionate share of the voice.”June 12, 2022.
About 20 million people in the United States tuned in to the first hearing on the House's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Thursday night, according to preliminary data. The Morning Joe panel contrasts these ratings numbers with the highest numbers from 'The Apprentice' and 'Celebrity Apprentice'.June 13, 2022.
The House Jan. 6 select committee's second public hearing on its investigation into the Capitol riot begins Monday at 10 a.m. ET. Former President Donald Trump's "big lie" and his efforts to remain in power despite losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden is expected to be the topic of focus.
GOP Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama is in the political doghouse … again. Former President Donald Trump cast Brooks from his orbit months ago, when the lawmaker encouraged a Trump rally crowd to get over their grievances with the 2020 election. Soon after, Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks in Alabama's GOP Senate primary race.
Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) won his Senate seat one day before a violent pro-Trump mob attacked his future place of work, the U.S. Capitol. Now a U.S. senator, Sen. Warnock tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that as difficult as the January 6 attack was, “we have no right to give up” in our fight for democracy. June 14, 2022.
