Tennessee baseball vs. Notre Dame predictions for NCAA Tournament Knoxville Super Regional

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
 5 days ago

Tennessee baseball has one best-of-three series standing in the way of a second straight College World Series berth.

The No. 1 Vols (56-7) face Notre Dame (38-14) on Friday (6 p.m., ESPN) in the opener of the Knoxville Super Regional. Either team advances to Omaha with two wins during the weekend.

UT and Notre Dame both won all three games in the regional round to advance to the super regional. The Vols came back twice to win the Knoxville Regional, while the Fighting Irish won three low-scoring games in the Statesboro Regional.

Here are our predictions for the Knoxville Super Regional:

Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee going to Omaha has seemed inevitable since mid-March. The Vols are now on the verge of doing it — and they will. Notre Dame has starting pitching that presents a stiff test, but Tennessee's offense has spent the season bludgeoning opponents or wearing down pitchers until breaking through. Tennessee wins the super regional in three games to reach the College World Series for the second straight season.

Gentry Estes, Tennessean: Notre Dame is an experienced, polished team that is built to handle pressure and a crazy atmosphere. The Irish went to the Statesboro regional and allowed only seven runs in three wins, beating Texas Tech by scores of 3-2 and 2-1, a remarkable pitching display with all the football scores elsewhere in the tournament. Having said that, Tennessee's lineup in its bandbox in Knoxville will be drastically different. If the Vols showed any vulnerability the first weekend, it was their starting pitching, not their hitting. The Vols will score in Lindsey Nelson on anyone, and I'm just not sure the Irish's offense can keep up for nine innings. The Vols reach Omaha in two.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

