South Gate, CA

Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate

By Contributing Editor
 4 days ago

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was killed in an apparent gang-related shooting in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate that left two other people wounded. The shooting was...

