Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate
By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
4 days ago
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was killed in an apparent gang-related shooting in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate that left two other people wounded. The shooting was...
A man was shot to death Monday in the Athens area of south Los Angeles. The shooting was reported about 11:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of West 117th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Information on his identity...
Authorities Monday identified two of three men who were fatally shot during a party at a warehouse in Boyle Heights, where four other people also were injured. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to a party where the shooting was reported in the 3300 block of East 14th Street about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
County authorities Tuesday identified a 22-year-old man who was shot to death during a dispute. The shooting occurred at 12:13 a.m. Monday at San Pedro and 14th Streets, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified...
A man who police say critically wounded a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop shooting is on the loose Tuesday after Los Angeles Police Department SWAT teams were unable to find him at his apartment complex in Van Nuys. The manhunt continued Tuesday morning as K-9 units searched...
SWAT teams from the Los Angeles Police Department early Tuesday surrounded an apartment complex in Van Nuys where a barricaded suspect who they say critically wounded a California Highway Patrol officer during a traffic stop shooting is possibly hiding. The shooting occurred just before 7:55 p.m. Monday in the 4500...
A man and a woman were hospitalized with stable vital signs after they were shot in the Florence area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported just before 3:40 p.m. Sunday at 366 E. 81st St., according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
A man holed up inside a home in South Los Angeles for at least six hours has been taken into custody, authorities said Sunday. The incident in the 2000 block of East 77th Street began at 4:26 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported, but no further information was available about what prompted the situation.
A probationer who ran over and killed a 15-year-old bicyclist on a Riverside street, then fled the scene, was sentenced Monday to six years in state prison. Rosendo Morales Caldera, 37, of Riverside, pleaded guilty June 2 to hit-and-run resulting in death, as well as a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the scene of a crime, under an agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admissions, prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday in the Edgemont area. The fatality was reported about 6:15 a.m. at the Alessandro Boulevard on-ramp to southbound I-215, according to the California Highway Patrol and the Riverside County Fire Department. Information on the identity of the fatally injured person...
A 19-year-old woman killed in a crash along Interstate 10 in Banning lost control of her four-door sedan and went off of the freeway, rolling over in a field adjacent to Banning Municipal Airport, authorities said Monday. Serenity Lira of Fontana was fatally injured about 12:35 a.m. Saturday about a...
A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was shot in the Vermont-Slauson area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported just after 1 a.m. at 69th and Figueroa streets, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The 25-year-old man was driving...
Four women, including the suspect, suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday when a stolen ambulance crashed into a pickup truck and SUV during a pursuit with law enforcement in Panorama City, authorities said. The ambulance had been reported stolen from Sherman Oaks Hospital, 14500 W. Chase St., the LAPD Valley Traffic...
A man was shot to death Saturday in Compton. The homicide in the 4000 block of East Pauline Drive was reported at 2:22 p.m., according to Deputy Alejandra Parra.of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man died at the scene, Parra said. His name was withheld pending notification...
A 22-year-old man was shot to death earlier Monday during a dispute with another man in the fashion district of downtown Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at 12:13 a.m. at San Pedro and 14th Streets, according to a police service representative at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Two people were injured Monday, one seriously, when a motor home slammed into a tree on Highway 79 east of Temecula, requiring a full closure of the corridor. The wreck happened about 4:40 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway at Anza road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A nearly seven-hour standoff between a barricaded murder suspect and sheriff’s deputies in Palmdale ended with the man’s surrender Saturday evening. The resolution came around 6:45 p.m. when the man peacefully surrendered, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. LASD deputies responded to the 36800 block...
A man in his late 20s was fatally wounded in Carson, where a bystander also suffered gunshot wounds and was listed in stable condition at a hospital, authorities said Sunday. Deputies dispatched about 11:45 p.m. Saturday on reports of a gunshot victim in the 10 block of Scottsdale South found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Six people were rushed to two area trauma centers Sunday after a two-vehicle, head-on crash in Covina, authorities said. The accident at Barranca Avenue and Cypress Street occurred at about 1:30 a.m., and involved one vehicle going northbound on Barranca and another vehicle going south, according to a watch commander at the Covina Police Department.
A fire burned a recreational vehicle and injured a person Sunday in San Jacinto. The fire was reported at 10:28 a.m. at the Reflection Lake RV Park in the 3400 block of Cottonwood Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters managed to quickly knock down the fire, which...
An investigation was underway to determine why a motorist behind the wheel of a truck allowed the vehicle to veer onto a sidewalk and strike nine people Saturday in the Westlake community of Los Angeles, sending six to a hospital including an adult who was seriously injured. “Apparently, he believed...
Comments / 0