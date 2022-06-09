Authorities ID Man Killed in Shooting Near South Gate

A probationer who ran over and killed a 15-year-old bicyclist on a Riverside street, then fled the scene, was sentenced Monday to six years in state prison. Rosendo Morales Caldera, 37, of Riverside, pleaded guilty June 2 to hit-and-run resulting in death, as well as a sentence-enhancing allegation of fleeing the scene of a crime, under an agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admissions, prosecutors dropped a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO