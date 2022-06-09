Rebel Wilson Went IG-Official With Her New GF

Pretty ~euphoric~ for Dominic Fike and Hunter Schafer. In addition to being incredibly talented multi-hyphenates and starring in the HBO Max series Euphoria, it just so happens that this duo is also lucky in love, and they’re not shy about saying so. In May, Fike confirmed he was “very much in love” with Schafer in his interview with GQ, five months after the duo was first spotted on a date together. And they’ve seemed smitten ever since... maybe because their zodiac signs are oh-so compatible? A fun fact about the Euphoria High couple: Their birthdays are only one day (and three years) apart. Fike was born on Dec. 30, 1995, and Schafer was born on Dec. 31, 1998, making them both Capricorns. In other words, they’re both extremely driven, so it’s no surprise that Fike and Schafer’s astrological compatibility makes them a total power couple.

LIFESTYLE ・ 21 HOURS AGO