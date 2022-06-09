A look at UM’s 2023 commitments. And Blustein assesses UM recruiting, program changes

Part 1 of a 2-part series

The Miami Hurricanes’ 2023 recruiting class remains a work in progress, with five non-binding commitments and most of UM’s top targets taking their time making decisions over the next eight months.

Here’s a look at UM’s five commitments so far:

▪ Four-star Miami Palmetto “athlete” Robby Washington and his twin brother, three-star linebacker Bobby Washington Jr.

Robby Washington projects as a safety or a slot cornerback.

Bobby Washington Jr. has played linebacker but has the skill set to play safety, too. Bobby had more than 100 tackles and six sacks last season. He runs a 4.4 in the 40.

Robby Washington, who runs a 4.3, had twice as many FBS scholarship offers as his brother. He can play safety and also is an offensive threat as a receiver/running back. He had 600 rush yards, 1,200 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns last season.

He figures to be a receiver at Miami; an a junior, he had 42 catches for 868 yards and 16 touchdowns, and was a first-team all-county selection by the Miami Herald.

And Robby Washington also is a dangerous punt returner; last season, he returned four punts and four kickoffs for touchdowns.

In a phone conversation, longtime South Florida recruiting analyst Larry Blustein offered this scouting report on the Washington brothers:

“Bobby is a work in progress. He’s got a lot to learn playing at the next level. Good size and he will bring some really good things down the road. I don’t expect an immediate impact [as a college freshman].

“Robby is an instantaneous guy. Speed, playmaker, somebody that Miami can really use. He’s not going to a No. 1 [receiver] and I don’t think running back because they have a lot of backs. He’s a slot kid who will get his hands on the ball as much as possible. Really good football play.”

Robby Washington is UM’s only four-star commitment. The four other commitments are three-star prospects, according to Rivals rankings.

▪ Three-star Maryland-based interior offensive lineman Antonio Tripp. Rivals rates him the nation’s No. 17 guard prospect and the No. 4 center prospect.

He’s a solid commitment who is lobbying other players to join him in this UM recruiting class. Tripp is visiting UM this weekend.

Rivals national recruiting editor Adam Friedman said Tripp “is a versatile interior offensive lineman that excels as a run blocker and plays with an edge. Tripp checks the boxes from a physical perspective, but the strength and conditioning program at Miami will need to help him reshape his body a bit before he is field ready.

“The Miami coaches are going to love the attitude and aggressiveness that Tripp plays with. He drives defenders off the ball and does a good job finding blocks at the second and third levels of the defense. He is a good pass blocker as well, but this is the area he’ll need to see the most improvement before he can be a regular contributor.”

▪ Three-star Miami LaSalle offensive tackle Frankie Tinilau.

The native of Australia is a natural left tackle — 6-6 and 310 pounds, with a 6-10 wingspan.

“I’ve watched his film; big kid, quick, very athletic,” Blustein said. “Played rugby and soccer when he was younger. This is a kid that down the line can develop as he learns more. He could be pretty special.”

▪ Three-star Miami Northwestern wide receiver Lamar Seymore, rated by Rivals as the No. 96 receiver in the 2023 class.

He has been committed since April 2020 but has spoken since with UF, Penn State, West Virginia and UCF, among others. He visited UCF recently and plans to visit Pittsburgh on June 16. He also continues speaking with UM coach Mario Cristobal.

“He’s not a No. 1 [receiver] but he would come in and compete for playing time,” Blustein said. “Probably not the premier guy they’re looking for but can grow into the position. He’s a talented young man who has to learn the college game.”

BLUSTEIN BACK

It’s great to see Blustein, a kind soul and South Florida treasure, back on his feet and attending high school practices and jamboree games – after a serious bout with COVID-19.

Blustein, who is fully vaccinated, was intubated for 12 days and spent 30 days in the hospital.

“I can’t say enough about a lot of people who supported me along the way,” Blustein said. “I’m back doing what I love; this is my 52nd year of doing this.”

Blustein shared his thoughts on a few UM topics:

▪ On what impressed him most about the personnel moves of Mario Cristobal’s first offseason here:

“Jacob Lichtenstein [the Southern Cal transfer defensive/end tackle] can be a massive beast. I watched Jacob and [freshman] Cyrus Moss in the spring game. Moss is a big time kid. I love Moss. The only thing separating him from being really good is size; he’s still kind of thin and has to grow into the position but he makes plays all over the place.

“[Former Mississippi running back] Henry Parrish was somebody Miami really coveted coming out of Columbus. He’s an upper echelon runner. I bumped into Don Chaney and Jaylan Knighton [who both missed spring football with injuries]; they look really healthy. And [incoming four-star freshman running back] Tre’Vonte Citizen is quick, powerful, reminds me of Willis McGahee. And [West Virginia transfer cornerback] Darryl Porter is a playmaker, good quickness. Another guy that can help.”

One concern: “They didn’t come away from spring with a true No. 1 receiver. They felt Romello Brinson or Jacolby George would be the No. 1, but they haven’t really emerged. Xavier Restrepo and Brashard Smith are more slot kids. That’s one thing they’re missing. Maybe in the next month or so they could come away with one. I don’t think they’re done.

“They’re still really thin at linebacker. Wesley Bissainthe has a lot of growing to do; instinctually, he’s as good as you’re going to get.”

On the receiver front, UM will host Scranton (Pa.) Lackawanna Junior College player Colbie Young on a visit this month. He’s also considering Pittsburgh and Tennessee, among others.

The 6-4 Young had 24 catches for 472 yards and nine TDs in nine games last season. He would be eligible to play this season.

▪ On the state of the program: Blustein is encouraged for many reasons, including Cristobal’s hiring, the coaching staff and the fact that in Tyler Van Dyke “they have one of the top three quarterbacks in the country.”

“Mario did a great job in recruiting, played on his name, finished a lot of deals that were iffy,” Blustein said. “[Offensive coordinator] Josh Gattis is as impressive as you get. It’s a very good staff with Charlie Strong, [defensive coordinator] Kevin Steele. Everyone is bowled over by what Frank Ponce has done with quarterbacks.”

Blustein visited with Cristobal this offseason and said “Mario asked me straight up: What’s the reason since you’ve been here that Miami is not at that next level?”

Blustein’s answer: “They get the kids; they just don’t elevate them. They haven’t been able to coach them up to get their full potential. They never took these kids who were highly rated high school players and got them to their potential. I can’t put my finger on it.”

Blustein told Cristobal that the “years you spent [with Nick Saban at Alabama] were life changing. You picked up so much” because “he knows how to win. You spend time with Saban, you know how to win. There are more reasons to be optimistic than ever before” with this program.

Coming Friday: A look at many of UM’s top targets in 2023 recruiting, including Blustein’s thoughts on a few, and the Canes’ weekend recruiting visits.