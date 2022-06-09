Michael J. ‘Big Mike’ VanEtten

Jose L. Hernandez, age 77, of Plano, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 1st at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on November 11, 1944 in Mexico, the son of the late Roberto and Guadalupe Hernandez. He married his loving wife Beatriz on July 17, 1974. Jose was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time at the local libraries. Jose loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jose is survived by his wife, Beatriz Hernandez of Plano. His children, Meliza, Theresa (Ismael) Sanchez of Leland, IL, Denise (Scott) Towne of Millington, IL, Michele (Mark) Honn of Aurora, IL, Joseph (Jema) of Land O’ Lakes, FL, and Roberto (Pam) of Sandwich, IL as well as 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Maria Ramirez, and his older brother, Pablo Hernandez. At Jose’s request, there will be no visitation services. A private funeral will be held on June 16, 2022.

