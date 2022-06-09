ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

Michael J. ‘Big Mike’ VanEtten

WSPY NEWS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael J. ‘Big Mike’ VanEtten from Plano Il passed away peacefully with family by his side, in the early morning hours on Sunday June 5th at OSF St Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. Big Mike was born on May 30, 1964, to Jacqueline (Mathers) and Harold VanEtten,...

www.wspynews.com

WSPY NEWS

Kenneth "Doug" Bidstrup, 34

Kenneth “Doug” Bidstrup, 34, of Corinth, MS, formerly of Earlville, IL passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Corinth, Mississippi. He was born July 27, 1987 in Sandwich, IL the son of Kenneth “Tim” and Dawn (Hartman) Bidstrup. He was a member of Earlville United Presbyterian Church. Doug enjoyed skateboarding, playing his guitar and basketball. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and his nieces and nephews.
EARLVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Jose L. Hernandez, 77

Jose L. Hernandez, age 77, of Plano, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 1st at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, IL. He was born on November 11, 1944 in Mexico, the son of the late Roberto and Guadalupe Hernandez. He married his loving wife Beatriz on July 17, 1974. Jose was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time at the local libraries. Jose loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Jose is survived by his wife, Beatriz Hernandez of Plano. His children, Meliza, Theresa (Ismael) Sanchez of Leland, IL, Denise (Scott) Towne of Millington, IL, Michele (Mark) Honn of Aurora, IL, Joseph (Jema) of Land O’ Lakes, FL, and Roberto (Pam) of Sandwich, IL as well as 11 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Maria Ramirez, and his older brother, Pablo Hernandez. At Jose’s request, there will be no visitation services. A private funeral will be held on June 16, 2022.
PLANO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged in crash that caused vehicle fire in Oswego

An Aurora man is facing charges in a crash that caused a vehicle fire at the intersection of Harvey Road and Wolfs Crossing Road in Oswego on Sunday. Police allege that 21-year-old Chance M. Becker, of Aurora, was behind the wheel of Kia Forte when he disobeyed a stop sign on northbound Harvey and hit a dump truck on Wolfs Crossing. The driver of the dump truck wasn't hurt.
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

State agency upholds Sandwich mayor’s decision

As of midnight Monday, the Route 34 Pub and Grub was to be shut down by the city of Sandwich. Stemming from a 2019 incident, the Illinois Liquor Control Commission upheld a finding and liquor license revocation decision by the Sandwich Liquor Commissioner. Sandwich Police Chief Jim Bianchi made the...
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora fighters rescue woman from Fox River

The Aurora Fire Department rescued a woman from the Fox River near downtown Aurora Saturday night. A news release from the department says rescuers were called just before nine and located the woman in the east channel near the casino. Several bystanders said the woman jumped into the river from a nearby bridge.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Sandwich City Council aldermen want answers on former dump follow up

Two Sandwich City Council aldermen issued inquiries into the former city dump of road and sidewalk debris on farmland west of the city at last week’s council meeting. Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham assigned the city attorney to provide a review, telling alderpersons that the issue will be addressed at tonight's 7 p.m city council meeting.
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

A first for Oswego: new police strategic vehicle

The Oswego Police Department is seeking approval from the Oswego Village Board for a new strategic vehicle at its meeting Tuesday night. Costing a quarter million dollars, the police could have the use of a Lenco Bear Cat Model G2 Four Door Armored Vehicle. Village agenda documents describe the approach...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Carol Steam man facing gun and drug charges after incident in Sandwich

A Carol Stream man is facing gun and drug charges after an incident in Sandwich last week. 21-year-old Miguel A. Valencia, of Carol Stream, is charged with unlawful possession of ammunition and a gun along with unlawful possession of cannabis. Police had been called to the 300 block of Wilshire...
SANDWICH, IL
WSPY NEWS

Apartments damaged in Oswego Township fire

Two apartments and an outbuilding were damaged in a fire Sunday morning in the 2200 block of Route 31 in Oswego Township. No one was hurt. The Oswego Fire Protection District says it was called to the area just before 8 Sunday morning to find a fire burning in a outbuilding with two attached apartments. Because of the size of the fire, additional firefighters from neighboring departments were called in.
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County official offers tips for extreme heat

With temperatures expected to be in the mid-nineties Tuesday and Wednesday in the WSPY listening area, people should be ready to take some preventative steps to stay cool and healthy. A heat advisory is in effect through eight Wednesday night. Kendall County Emergency Management Agency Director Roger Bonuchi says it's...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Plano city council to vote on pay raise for non-union employees

The Plano City Council is set to vote on a six percent raise for all non-union city employees later this month. The committee of the whole on Monday discussed it. The number came from what Alderman Jamal Williams described as spirited discussion at the Personnel and Insurance Committee. He is in favor of approving the raise.
PLANO, IL

Community Policy