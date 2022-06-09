ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Looking for deals on gas as prices rise? We identified how Charlotte drivers can save

By Evan Santiago
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

As inflation, national supply disruptions, and the pandemic all continue to impact the prices of many products, Charlotte residents are seeking relief wherever they can find it.

U.S. gas prices hit an all-time high of $4.95 this week and the cost of fuel is expected to keep rising throughout the summer. If you need a break at the pump this weekend, try one of these ten gas stations or seek out these reward programs to get the prices in Charlotte.

BJ’s Gas Station

Price: $4.35 per gallon (for members)

Location: 11715 Carolina Pl. Pkwy, Pineville, NC 28134

Neighborhood: Pineville

Costco

Price: $4.35 per gallon (for members)

Location: 500 Tyvola Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Yorkmount

Exxon/7-Eleven

Price: $4.38 per gallon

Location: 4401 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Montford

Sam’s Club

Price: $4.41 per gallon (for members)

Location: 8909 J W Clay Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28262

Neighborhood: University City North

CITGO

Price: $4.49 per gallon

Location: 3040 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: South End, Sedgefield

Exxon/7-Eleven

Price: $4.49 per gallon

Location: 4808 Brookshire Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: Thomasboro - Hoskins

Exxon (The Plaza)

Price: $4.49 per gallon

Location: 2701 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Mobil

Price: $4.49 per gallon

Location: 1419 W. Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28216

Neighborhood: Uptown, Wesley Heights

Mobil

Price: $4.49 per gallon

Location: 4923 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28217

Neighborhood: Yorkmount

Mobil/7-Eleven

Price: $4.49 per gallon

Location: 2415 Little Rock Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214

Neighborhood: Toddville Road

Charlotte-area gas station reward programs

7Rewards (7-Eleven)

Savings: Up to 11 cents per gallon

Details: Save 11 cents per gallon on your first seven visits, then 3 cents per gallon for every trip after that.

Average Charlotte 7-Eleven gas price: $4.58 per gallon

BPMe Rewards

Savings: 5 cents per gallon

Details: Spend $100 on gas per month to keep receiving savings benefits.

Average Charlotte BPMe gas price: $4.56 per gallon

Circle K Easy Rewards

Savings: Relies on points accumulation

Details: Apply points to your purchase every time you visit Circle K by accruing 10 points per gallon at the pump and 20 points per gallon on in-store spending. Earn $2 cashback after reaching 2,000 points.

Average Charlotte Circle K gas price: $4.63 per gallon

Exxon Mobil Rewards+

Savings: 3 cents per gallon

Details: Earn points (3 cents per gallon at the pump and 2 cents per dollar in-store) that you can access through your Exxon Mobil Rewards+ card or app.

Average Charlotte Exxon Mobil gas price: $4.59 per gallon (Exxon), $4.58 per gallon (Mobil)

QuikTrip Rewards

Savings: Depends on points

Details: Earn one point for every $2 spent in-store and one point for every two gallons of gas purchased. One point is the equivalent to 1 cent off per gallon.

Average Charlotte QuikTrip gas price: $4.60

Shell Fuel Rewards

Savings: Up to 5 cents per gallon

Details: How frequently you visit the pump determines your savings. Members who obtain Silver Status save 3 cents per gallon at the pump while members who reach Gold Status save 5 cents per gallon.

Average Charlotte Shell gas price: $4.62 per gallon

Charlotte, NC
The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

