Looking for deals on gas as prices rise? We identified how Charlotte drivers can save
As inflation, national supply disruptions, and the pandemic all continue to impact the prices of many products, Charlotte residents are seeking relief wherever they can find it.
U.S. gas prices hit an all-time high of $4.95 this week and the cost of fuel is expected to keep rising throughout the summer. If you need a break at the pump this weekend, try one of these ten gas stations or seek out these reward programs to get the prices in Charlotte.
BJ’s Gas Station
Price: $4.35 per gallon (for members)
Location: 11715 Carolina Pl. Pkwy, Pineville, NC 28134
Neighborhood: Pineville
Costco
Price: $4.35 per gallon (for members)
Location: 500 Tyvola Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: Yorkmount
Exxon/7-Eleven
Price: $4.38 per gallon
Location: 4401 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28209
Neighborhood: Montford
Sam’s Club
Price: $4.41 per gallon (for members)
Location: 8909 J W Clay Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28262
Neighborhood: University City North
CITGO
Price: $4.49 per gallon
Location: 3040 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209
Neighborhood: South End, Sedgefield
Exxon/7-Eleven
Price: $4.49 per gallon
Location: 4808 Brookshire Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28216
Neighborhood: Thomasboro - Hoskins
Exxon (The Plaza)
Price: $4.49 per gallon
Location: 2701 The Plaza, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
Mobil
Price: $4.49 per gallon
Location: 1419 W. Trade St., Charlotte, NC 28216
Neighborhood: Uptown, Wesley Heights
Mobil
Price: $4.49 per gallon
Location: 4923 S. Tryon St., Charlotte, NC 28217
Neighborhood: Yorkmount
Mobil/7-Eleven
Price: $4.49 per gallon
Location: 2415 Little Rock Rd, Charlotte, NC 28214
Neighborhood: Toddville Road
Charlotte-area gas station reward programs
7Rewards (7-Eleven)
Savings: Up to 11 cents per gallon
Details: Save 11 cents per gallon on your first seven visits, then 3 cents per gallon for every trip after that.
Average Charlotte 7-Eleven gas price: $4.58 per gallon
BPMe Rewards
Savings: 5 cents per gallon
Details: Spend $100 on gas per month to keep receiving savings benefits.
Average Charlotte BPMe gas price: $4.56 per gallon
Circle K Easy Rewards
Savings: Relies on points accumulation
Details: Apply points to your purchase every time you visit Circle K by accruing 10 points per gallon at the pump and 20 points per gallon on in-store spending. Earn $2 cashback after reaching 2,000 points.
Average Charlotte Circle K gas price: $4.63 per gallon
Exxon Mobil Rewards+
Savings: 3 cents per gallon
Details: Earn points (3 cents per gallon at the pump and 2 cents per dollar in-store) that you can access through your Exxon Mobil Rewards+ card or app.
Average Charlotte Exxon Mobil gas price: $4.59 per gallon (Exxon), $4.58 per gallon (Mobil)
QuikTrip Rewards
Savings: Depends on points
Details: Earn one point for every $2 spent in-store and one point for every two gallons of gas purchased. One point is the equivalent to 1 cent off per gallon.
Average Charlotte QuikTrip gas price: $4.60
Shell Fuel Rewards
Savings: Up to 5 cents per gallon
Details: How frequently you visit the pump determines your savings. Members who obtain Silver Status save 3 cents per gallon at the pump while members who reach Gold Status save 5 cents per gallon.
Average Charlotte Shell gas price: $4.62 per gallon
