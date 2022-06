Rochester, NY (WHAM) - We'll see some pleasant weather to start off this week, but heat will build by the middle of the week. Today, we'll see quite a bit of sunshine return today, after some clouds to start. Highs today will be in the mid 70s. Tonight, just a few more clouds will build into the area. Lows will drop to the upper 50s.Tomorrow, skies will become mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 70s. But the heat and humidity will really build by the middle of the week.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO