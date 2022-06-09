Eckert's opening 2 new attractions at Belleville location

If you read my blog post last month, then hopefully, you’re already working through the family-friendly version of the STL Top 100 Restaurants by Ian Froeb. With summer comes a lot of family time but it’s important to take a break to spend some date nights with your partner when you get the opportunity. While you’re checking restaurants off the Top 100, here are my picks for great date night options from the 2022 list:
ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) -- It all started with a pizza in Scotland... Not what you’d expect to kick off an authentic Italian restaurant, but that was Wayne Sieve’s first introduction to Neapolitan-style pizza. That first taste set off a passion project that would eventually lead to a food...
I would like to have a conversation with the designer of this Missouri pool. It's getting a lot of attention because of...well, it's complicated. Let's just say that you really shouldn't look at the shape of this pool in Cape Girardeau. This all began with a Facebook share by Zillow...
OAKLAND, Mo. – We may be experiencing an unforgiving St. Louis summer, but for the right price, you can imagine yourself sitting under the Tuscan sun on the patio of an Italian-style villa in Oakland, Missouri. 7 Schultz Road is nestled on two acres just south of Interstate 44...
ALTON - "Sunday in Downtown Alton is going to be a big day," says AP Cigar owner Mike Weller. In the midst of the 25th annual All-Wheels Car Show, Mike invites you to celebrate the grand opening of his second location for AP Cigar. “We would love the opportunity to...
At first glance, Wentzville Family Diner appears to be your basic diner with a menu full of staples like eggs Benedict and waffles. But each day, the blackboard lining the back wall of the restaurant gets filled with daily specials that elevate this homey joint. Alongside a classic diner lineup...
ILLINOIS, USA — The parent company of First National Bank of Waterloo is acquiring The Village Bank in its second deal since 2020, boosting the bank’s assets to nearly $1 billion. The two Metro East banks on Thursday announced they had signed an agreement in which First Waterloo...
ST. LOUIS — People headed to The Muny for the theater’s opening of its 104th season had to brave the heat on Monday. People stood in line at the box office and actors prepared to start the season with "Chicago: The Musical" despite temperatures hitting the 100-degree mark.
COLLINSVILLE - I had a convenient chance to try the Old Herald Brewery and Distillery this week and it was a perfect place to grab a light bite for a visit with the World's Largest Catsup Bottle.
The locally owned Old Herald Brewery and Distillery, 115 E. Clay St., in Collinsville, has an extensive draft and craft brews menu, and a menu of tasty food with names any reporter would appreciate.
I ordered the Paper Route Pretzel, a freshly baked soft Bavarian pretzel served with horseradish mustard or beer cheese, of which I chose the latter. The beer cheese is made in-house.
ALTON - After a year and a half, the solar array project in Alton is getting off the ground.
In March 2021, under the leadership of former Mayor Brant Walker, the city announced a partnership with Ameresco to construct a 40-acre solar array at the northwest corner of Alby Street and Industrial Drive.
The large, flat area is known locally as the Old Alton Landfill. Because the site is a former landfill, the land cannot be dug into and concrete pads will have to be poured to level out the area for the planned solar array.
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced portions of Interstate 270 will be closed this week in Madison County. On Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., westbound I-270 will be down to one lane over the Chain of Rocks Canal. On Wednesday and Thursday, eastbound I-270 will be down to one lane.
ST. LOUIS – Gas prices continue to surge across the country. The average price for a gallon has hit close to $5 nationwide, with Missourians paying an average of about $4.57 per gallon. Here’s a list of the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest gas prices, according to...
ST. LOUIS — It's another week of bad news when it comes to gas prices, and another week of rising costs at the pump. Out of all fuel costs reported by GasBuddy this week, the only good news comes for diesel drivers. Nationally, the price of diesel has fallen 4 cents in the last week, averaging at $5.50.
