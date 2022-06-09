ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eckert's opening 2 new attractions at Belleville location

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig additions are coming to Eckert's...

www.ksdk.com

momcollective.com

Eating through the STL Top 100 Restaurants – Date Night Edition!

If you read my blog post last month, then hopefully, you’re already working through the family-friendly version of the STL Top 100 Restaurants by Ian Froeb. With summer comes a lot of family time but it’s important to take a break to spend some date nights with your partner when you get the opportunity. While you’re checking restaurants off the Top 100, here are my picks for great date night options from the 2022 list:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Episode 189: Noto Pizza

ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) -- It all started with a pizza in Scotland... Not what you’d expect to kick off an authentic Italian restaurant, but that was Wayne Sieve’s first introduction to Neapolitan-style pizza. That first taste set off a passion project that would eventually lead to a food...
SAINT PETERS, MO
#Belleville#Cider#Donut Shop#Food Drink
feastmagazine.com

Get more than your average diner experience at Wentzville Family Diner

At first glance, Wentzville Family Diner appears to be your basic diner with a menu full of staples like eggs Benedict and waffles. But each day, the blackboard lining the back wall of the restaurant gets filled with daily specials that elevate this homey joint. Alongside a classic diner lineup...
KSDK

How The Muny keeps fans, performers cool on 100-degree days

ST. LOUIS — People headed to The Muny for the theater’s opening of its 104th season had to brave the heat on Monday. People stood in line at the box office and actors prepared to start the season with "Chicago: The Musical" despite temperatures hitting the 100-degree mark.
The Telegraph

Catchy menu and catsup await in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE - I had a convenient chance to try the Old Herald Brewery and Distillery this week and it was a perfect place to grab a light bite for a visit with the World's Largest Catsup Bottle. The locally owned Old Herald Brewery and Distillery, 115 E. Clay St., in Collinsville, has an extensive draft and craft brews menu, and a menu of tasty food with names any reporter would appreciate.  I ordered the Paper Route Pretzel, a freshly baked soft Bavarian pretzel served with horseradish mustard or beer cheese, of which I chose the latter. The beer cheese is made in-house.
The Telegraph

Solar array advancing in Alton

ALTON - After a year and a half, the solar array project in Alton is getting off the ground. In March 2021, under the leadership of former Mayor Brant Walker, the city announced a partnership with Ameresco to construct a 40-acre solar array at the northwest corner of Alby Street and Industrial Drive. The large, flat area is known locally as the Old Alton Landfill. Because the site is a former landfill, the land cannot be dug into and concrete pads will have to be poured to level out the area for the planned solar array.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

LIST: Top 10 cheapest gas prices in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – Gas prices continue to surge across the country. The average price for a gallon has hit close to $5 nationwide, with Missourians paying an average of about $4.57 per gallon. Here’s a list of the top 10 gas stations with the cheapest gas prices, according to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Gas prices continue to rise nationwide

ST. LOUIS — It's another week of bad news when it comes to gas prices, and another week of rising costs at the pump. Out of all fuel costs reported by GasBuddy this week, the only good news comes for diesel drivers. Nationally, the price of diesel has fallen 4 cents in the last week, averaging at $5.50.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

