Scottsdale-based Troon, the leader in providing golf and club-related leisure and hospitality services, announced that 67 of its brand-affiliated courses were recently named to Golfweek’s 2022 Best Courses lists. A total of 51 daily-fee/resort properties appear on Golfweek’s 2022 “Best Courses You Can Play, State-by-State” list, while 16 private clubs were named to the “Best Private Courses, State-by-State” ranking. In addition, 10 Troon-affiliated courses appear on Golfweek’s prestigious “Top 100 Best Courses You Can Play” ranking, while eight are on the “Top 200 Modern Courses” list.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO