Legal Sea Foods Restaurant Group, a 70-year-old chain now owned by PPX Hospitality, has reopened its doors in Kendall Square. “We are thrilled to be back in Kendall Square serving guests in the greater Cambridge area. Our roots are in this city, and being able to reopen this location is a testament to the hard work from the Legal Sea Foods team,” said Ann Marie Escobar, Brand President and Chief Operating Officer of Legal Sea Foods Restaurant Group. “We are so grateful to our amazing guests and restaurant team members who have supported our efforts over the years, and we can’t wait to welcome guests to the new and improved Kendall Square location.”

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO