Davenport Public Library Hosting Talk By Founder Of Clock Inc. TONIGHT

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. No, I’m not grumpy, I’m super sweet! I crave for your attention; I will talk your ear off and give you head boops for days. Plus, I’m a ten out of 10 biscuit maker! I was born in 2019, I’m neutered, up to date on vaccines, and am microchipped. I would do well in any home, with a slow introduction. Please come in and meet me and I’ll show you my beautiful purrsonality!

MILAN, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO