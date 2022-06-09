ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Former Chiefs lineman picks medical residency over NFL

By Heidi Schmidt
KSN News
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Former Kansas City Chief’s lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is hanging up his helmet, at least for now.

Duvernay-Tardif announced he is starting his medical residency at McGill University next month.

In an Instagram post , LDT wrote that it’s been four years since he graduated from medical school.

“It’s now time to get back at it to complete the last part of my training,” Duvernay-Tardif said in the post.

He said it was important for him to start his residency his summer so he didn’t fall behind on medical training.

“It was not easy to turn down offers from NFL teams over the past months, and I’m not closing the door on a return to the NFL,” Duvernay-Tardif said.

He said he plans to reevaluate his football options in September.

The Canadian doctor and professional football player opted out of the 2020 NFL season to use his medical degree on the front lines against the COVID-19 pandemic. He went from celebrating a Super Bowl win to working at a long-term care facility in his home country of Canada.

He returned for the 2021 season but was injured in the preseason. The Chiefs traded Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets in November.

Duvernay-Tardif was named the 2021 Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian of the Year at the ESPYS and was also named Sports Illustrated’s 2020 Sportsperson of the Year for his work to fight COVID-19.

