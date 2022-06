Maria A. Hamilton, age 69, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:08 P.M. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio, after a brief illness. Mrs. Hamilton was a 1971 graduate of Waite High School in Toledo, Ohio, and had been a longtime employee of the Walgreen’s Distribution Center in Perrysburg, Ohio, and went on to work at various local businesses in the Bryan area.

