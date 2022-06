JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former St. Johns Country Day soccer star Carson Pickett was named as an alternate to the U.S. Women’s National team on Monday. Pickett, currently a defender on the North Carolina Courage, has never been a full-time call up on the national team. The team is in Group A for the CONCACAF W Championship. It faces Colombia in a pair of friendlies on June 25 and 28. The championships begin July 4 against Haiti for the U.S. Then, it’s Jamaica (July 7) and Mexico (July 11).

